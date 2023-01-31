Midlands Voices: Nebraskans deserve the right to control their futures, access reproductive care

Today, abortion remains legal in Nebraska, but it hangs by a thread.
A growing majority of Nebraskans oppose any further restrictions to abortion. Despite that, Nebraska lawmakers wasted no time this legislative session introducing a near total ban on abortion. Despite the unpopularity of this effort, extreme lawmakers chose to flex their newfound power to determine the future of abortion access for generations of Nebraskans to come. These state representatives have more control over our bodies than we do — for the first time in five decades — after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade.
Nebraskans, 59% of whom do not want any more restrictions on abortion, must make it clear — no bans in our state, not ever. Abortion bans like LB626 have one goal and that’s to take away people’s power over their lives and futures. The measure would outlaw abortion at about six weeks of pregnancy, before many people know they are pregnant. Doctors who perform abortions after six weeks would lose their medical license.
People are also reading…
The strategy of abortion opponents is clear and unchanged from years past. If they can’t outright ban all abortions in Nebraska, they will chip away at access until it is entirely gone. They have spent years enacting medically unnecessary barriers that force Nebraskans to delay care. Now, with the unfettered control given to them by a biased Supreme Court, they will work to outlaw abortion earlier and earlier in pregnancy until it is no longer accessible in our state.
Any barriers to abortion care force people into stressful and sometimes dangerous situations. People with fewer resources have to delay their appointments, pushing them further into pregnancy. We know this because we are already seeing it. Since the fall of Roe, Planned Parenthood North Central States, has seen a 40% increase in patients needing second-term abortions. Pregnancy is 14 times more dangerous for a pregnant person than an abortion. And maternal mortality rates for Black women are 3 times higher than for white women.
Abortion bans are dangerous. States with abortion bans have higher maternal mortality rates and worse women’s health outcomes overall. Abortion bans also impact families and children. Infant mortality rates were found to be higher in states that ban abortion.
Evidence shows that when people are denied abortions, their long-term well-being — and that of their children, if they have them — suffers. That burden falls disproportionately on Black and Latino communities, who, because of systemic white supremacy in employment, housing, and public resources, are more likely to have low incomes and struggle to access health care.
And let’s be honest. Abortion bans don’t ban abortion for everyone. These bans disproportionately affect marginalized people who cannot afford to travel to another state for care. They widen already gaping health inequities for people of color, people with disabilities, people in rural areas, young people and people with low incomes, and make them more likely to be forced into pregnancy.
Just last year, we blocked four abortion bans. This was because patients, doctors, religious leaders, medical students, business owners, and everyday Nebraskans from across the state spoke out in record numbers to make sure lawmakers heard them loud and clear — abortion bans had no place in our state. Last year it took all of us to keep abortion legal.
And seeing the real-life impact of a country without Roe has even more people ready and willing to speak out. With the November election making any vote on abortion restrictions in the legislature this year razor thin, we need every voice in this state speaking out and once again making it clear that Nebraskans want abortion to remain legal.
We cannot know a person’s situation — their health, wellbeing, risks and future. Everyone deserves the right to control their reproductive health and their futures. Politicians — most of whom do not have any medical expertise — should not be making decisions for Nebraska families.
Regardless of our personal beliefs, we can all agree that Nebraskans deserve the right to control their futures and access reproductive health care. Now is the time for Nebraskans to raise their voices and hold their elected officials accountable for every vote they take in their march to take away our rights and bodily autonomy. We must demand state senators reject any abortion bans and further restrictions to abortion care.
It’s imperative we protect Nebraskans’ right to choose when and how to have a family.
OWH Midland Voices December 2022
Former Nebraska senators write in support of continuing the nonpartisan legislature.
Jan tenBensel writes, "Already the No. 2 producer of ethanol in the country, Nebraska has been preparing for the carbon revolution that is to come."
To extremists, targeting the U.S. power grid offers a lot of return. In most cases, acts that cause widespread harm and disruption can act as a megaphone to extremists’ cause and demands.
James P. Eckman, Ph.D., writes, "What if the angels, the virgin birth, the Incarnation were true? What difference would it make?"
Frank Adkisson writes that while Medicare Advantage has challenges, it is more cost-effective than original Medicare with supplement add-ons.
Rachel Bonar writes, "The good life in Nebraska — as well as in other parts of the U.S. — is not permanent for Afghan evacuees who came to this country under humanitarian parole."
Joanne Li writes, "Attending a university is not and should not be equivalent to joining an exclusive club."
Jay Jackson writes, "Can we use the 1914 Christmas truce as inspiration to take a break from the hyperpartisanship and political rancor that consumes us?"
Dave Lutton lost his daughter due to the actions of a drunk driver. Now, he's asking for help to protect others.
Dave Stuart writes, 50 years ago this month, a very significant event in the history of aerial bombing by bombers from the Strategic Air Command took place.
Donald R. Frey, M.D., writes, "Through clever (and expensive) marketing, nearly half of all Medicare recipients have signed up for Advantage plans. That doesn’t change the fact that these plans are bleeding the trust fund dry."
Susan M. Stein, Ph.D. writes about her friendship and communication with two Ukrainian women who are experiencing war firsthand.
Tom Rubin writes, "Days before the Omaha City Council streetcar construction bond public hearing, we’re still waiting for the long-promised financial plan."
David E. Corbin writes, "Omaha can greatly reduce the amount of organic waste that goes into our county-owned landfill."
Rebecca S. Fahrlander writes, "Virtue signaling is a way to get “likes” and attention on social media and feel virtuous without having to actually do anything."
David D. Begley writes, "OPPD is not a private company. The right thing to do is to end OPPD’s pursuit of solar and wind energy."
Marty Irby writes, "Animal fighting is animal abuse — plain and simple. The illegal gambling adds to lawlessness ... It’s not only inhumane and unconscionable but, it’s a health and human safety threat."