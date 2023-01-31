Midlands Voices: Nebraskans deserve the right to control their futures, access reproductive care

Today, abortion remains legal in Nebraska, but it hangs by a thread.

A growing majority of Nebraskans oppose any further restrictions to abortion. Despite that, Nebraska lawmakers wasted no time this legislative session introducing a near total ban on abortion. Despite the unpopularity of this effort, extreme lawmakers chose to flex their newfound power to determine the future of abortion access for generations of Nebraskans to come. These state representatives have more control over our bodies than we do — for the first time in five decades — after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade.

Nebraskans, 59% of whom do not want any more restrictions on abortion, must make it clear — no bans in our state, not ever. Abortion bans like LB626 have one goal and that’s to take away people’s power over their lives and futures. The measure would outlaw abortion at about six weeks of pregnancy, before many people know they are pregnant. Doctors who perform abortions after six weeks would lose their medical license.

The strategy of abortion opponents is clear and unchanged from years past. If they can’t outright ban all abortions in Nebraska, they will chip away at access until it is entirely gone. They have spent years enacting medically unnecessary barriers that force Nebraskans to delay care. Now, with the unfettered control given to them by a biased Supreme Court, they will work to outlaw abortion earlier and earlier in pregnancy until it is no longer accessible in our state.

Any barriers to abortion care force people into stressful and sometimes dangerous situations. People with fewer resources have to delay their appointments, pushing them further into pregnancy. We know this because we are already seeing it. Since the fall of Roe, Planned Parenthood North Central States, has seen a 40% increase in patients needing second-term abortions. Pregnancy is 14 times more dangerous for a pregnant person than an abortion. And maternal mortality rates for Black women are 3 times higher than for white women.

Abortion bans are dangerous. States with abortion bans have higher maternal mortality rates and worse women’s health outcomes overall. Abortion bans also impact families and children. Infant mortality rates were found to be higher in states that ban abortion.

Evidence shows that when people are denied abortions, their long-term well-being — and that of their children, if they have them — suffers. That burden falls disproportionately on Black and Latino communities, who, because of systemic white supremacy in employment, housing, and public resources, are more likely to have low incomes and struggle to access health care.

And let’s be honest. Abortion bans don’t ban abortion for everyone. These bans disproportionately affect marginalized people who cannot afford to travel to another state for care. They widen already gaping health inequities for people of color, people with disabilities, people in rural areas, young people and people with low incomes, and make them more likely to be forced into pregnancy.

Just last year, we blocked four abortion bans. This was because patients, doctors, religious leaders, medical students, business owners, and everyday Nebraskans from across the state spoke out in record numbers to make sure lawmakers heard them loud and clear — abortion bans had no place in our state. Last year it took all of us to keep abortion legal.

And seeing the real-life impact of a country without Roe has even more people ready and willing to speak out. With the November election making any vote on abortion restrictions in the legislature this year razor thin, we need every voice in this state speaking out and once again making it clear that Nebraskans want abortion to remain legal.

We cannot know a person’s situation — their health, wellbeing, risks and future. Everyone deserves the right to control their reproductive health and their futures. Politicians — most of whom do not have any medical expertise — should not be making decisions for Nebraska families.

Regardless of our personal beliefs, we can all agree that Nebraskans deserve the right to control their futures and access reproductive health care. Now is the time for Nebraskans to raise their voices and hold their elected officials accountable for every vote they take in their march to take away our rights and bodily autonomy. We must demand state senators reject any abortion bans and further restrictions to abortion care.

It’s imperative we protect Nebraskans’ right to choose when and how to have a family.