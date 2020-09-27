Midlands Voices: Nebraskans' petition power has hit a snag; here is a solution

The World-Herald’s Sept. 20, 2020, editorial correctly identifies a serious legal problem for citizens attempting to use the initiative petition process.
This is a subject I am very familiar with, having represented clients proposing initiative petitions in the 1970s, the 1980s and the 2000s, and having written several ballot titles as Nebraska’s attorney general from 1991 to 2003
The source of the problem is that the Nebraska Constitution currently limits an initiative petition to “one subject.”
The problem with that is that in every case a creative lawyer can make a good argument that an initiative composed of as little as one sentence contains more than one subject, while another creative lawyer can make a good argument that the same one sentence contains only one subject.
Don’t believe it? Consider the casino gambling amendment to the Nebraska Constitution which will be on the ballot in November.
The proposed constitutional amendment is just one sentence long. The secretary of state, a good lawyer, says that one sentence contains more than one subject. Three distinguished members of the Nebraska Supreme Court also say that one sentence contains more than one subject. But four distinguished members of the Nebraska Supreme Court say that the amendment has only one subject.
The fact is, even the best lawyers cannot write an initiative that they are completely confident will be held to contain only one subject. And it is all but certain that an initiative petition that gathers enough signatures to be on the ballot will be challenged as violating the “one subject” rule.
There are two competing policies to consider in trying to solve this problem. On the one hand, as The World-Herald points out, there is the need to protect the rights of citizens to a workable initiative petition process. On the other hand, the purpose of the “one subject” requirement is to prevent a voter from having to vote yes or no on a single package of unrelated items, some of which the voter may support and others the voter may oppose — sometimes referred to as “log rolling.”
There is, in my opinion, a way to prevent successful initiatives from being kept off the ballot while at the same time preventing the voter from being “log rolled.”
This can be accomplished by a constitutional amendment that allows initiative petitions to have more than one subject, but would also require that each subject be placed on the ballot separately and voted on separately.
There is actually some precedent for this procedure from my time as attorney general. In 1996, the Nebraska Constitution allowed initiative petitions for constitutional amendments to contain more than one subject.
That year, the Nebraska State Education Association and the Nebraska Farm Bureau worked together to obtain sufficient signatures on one petition that contained two constitutional amendments. One proposed amendment was to make “quality education” a fundamental constitutional right. The other amendment involved limits on property taxes. As Nebraska’s attorney general, I ruled that the two constitutional amendments should be voted on separately by the voters and wrote separate ballot titles for each of the amendments
A rule of law, such as the “one subject” requirement, that imposes a death sentence on successful initiative petition drives that have gathered over 100,000 signatures but fail a test whose application the best lawyers cannot agree on, is a rule of law that needs to be changed.
Protecting the right to use the initiative process, while preventing log rolling at the ballot box, can be achieved by amending the Nebraska Constitution to eliminate the “one subject” requirement for all initiative petitions and requiring that when a successful petition has more than one subject, each subject will be placed on the ballot separately and voted on separately. The Legislature should put a proposed amendment to the Constitution on the 2022 ballot to accomplish this.
Don Stenberg is a former Nebraska attorney general and the author of a new book, “Eavesdropping on Lucifer.”
