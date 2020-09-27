Midlands Voices: Nebraskans' petition power has hit a snag; here is a solution

The fact is, even the best lawyers cannot write an initiative that they are completely confident will be held to contain only one subject. And it is all but certain that an initiative petition that gathers enough signatures to be on the ballot will be challenged as violating the “one subject” rule.

There are two competing policies to consider in trying to solve this problem. On the one hand, as The World-Herald points out, there is the need to protect the rights of citizens to a workable initiative petition process. On the other hand, the purpose of the “one subject” requirement is to prevent a voter from having to vote yes or no on a single package of unrelated items, some of which the voter may support and others the voter may oppose — sometimes referred to as “log rolling.”

There is, in my opinion, a way to prevent successful initiatives from being kept off the ballot while at the same time preventing the voter from being “log rolled.”

This can be accomplished by a constitutional amendment that allows initiative petitions to have more than one subject, but would also require that each subject be placed on the ballot separately and voted on separately.