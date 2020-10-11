Midlands Voices: Nebraskans should pass this needed cap on payday loans

But payday lenders operate differently. They guarantee their own repayment by demanding legal access to their customers’ bank accounts, including the ability to transfer funds back to themselves in full, charging sky-high fees, whether the borrowers have the funds in their accounts or not — and whether or not the borrowers can pay rent or mortgage or buy groceries. This means the lenders actually have an incentive to make loans to people who cannot afford them, trapping borrowers into an endless cycle of loan renewals while fees and interest pile up.

Payday lenders rely on this model. They make three-quarters of their revenue from borrowers with more than 10 loans per year, caused because the borrower is unable to repay the initial loan in full rapidly enough. That’s a pretty shabby way of doing business — running desperate families into the ground until they are often left unable to get by at all and bankruptcy is the only option.

For too long, we’ve watched while the annual interest rates this industry charges have climbed to the absurd average rate of 400 % — that’s more than 25 times what we pay for credit cards with the highest interest rate. Preying on vulnerable people — including military veterans, communities of color and senior citizens — is wrong, and it’s not the Nebraska way. Action by voters this November is desperately needed.