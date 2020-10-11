Midlands Voices: Nebraskans should pass this needed cap on payday loans

Nebraska families are struggling to absorb the economic aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. High unemployment and uncertain job security have folks scrambling to augment sources of income to cover living expenses with part-time work and gig jobs. While so many in our communities are finding ways to help, we also see just the opposite: payday lending companies looking to exploit Nebraskans’ financial distress. Predatory payday lenders promise relief but intentionally suck people into a quicksand of debt that only makes matters worse.
Recently, under immense pressure from national payday lending lobbyists, the federal government revoked protections that reined in the most egregious abuses of the predatory lending industry — yet another reason voters need to take this issue into their own hands. In Nebraska, predatory lenders often charge more than 400% in interest and fees — using a system that triggers a spiral of high-cost debt for low-income families. Fortunately, Nebraska voters will have the opportunity to vote this November to lower those rates to no more than 36%, springing families from a trap that causes financial nightmares.
A recently abandoned federal rule would have required payday lenders to assess the ability of borrowers to afford loans before making them. You may be surprised they don’t already do this, as most lenders are sure to assess income and expenses before issuing a loan.
But payday lenders operate differently. They guarantee their own repayment by demanding legal access to their customers’ bank accounts, including the ability to transfer funds back to themselves in full, charging sky-high fees, whether the borrowers have the funds in their accounts or not — and whether or not the borrowers can pay rent or mortgage or buy groceries. This means the lenders actually have an incentive to make loans to people who cannot afford them, trapping borrowers into an endless cycle of loan renewals while fees and interest pile up.
Payday lenders rely on this model. They make three-quarters of their revenue from borrowers with more than 10 loans per year, caused because the borrower is unable to repay the initial loan in full rapidly enough. That’s a pretty shabby way of doing business — running desperate families into the ground until they are often left unable to get by at all and bankruptcy is the only option.
For too long, we’ve watched while the annual interest rates this industry charges have climbed to the absurd average rate of 400 % — that’s more than 25 times what we pay for credit cards with the highest interest rate. Preying on vulnerable people — including military veterans, communities of color and senior citizens — is wrong, and it’s not the Nebraska way. Action by voters this November is desperately needed.
Sixteen states have such a cap already, with neighboring states like Colorado and South Dakota taking action in recent years. Active-duty military are also already protected by an act of Congress. It is past time that the nation protect everyone else, including those essential workers who expose themselves to health risks every day to make a living.
Earlier this year more than 120,000 Nebraskans signed a petition to place this issue on the ballot and I will be enthusiastically supporting the measure, Initiative 428, on Nov. 3.
The recent abandonment of consumer protections by the swamp in Washington should ignite both outrage among voters and support for the initiative’s passage. Nebraska must follow the lead of the 16 other states that recognize predatory lending for the scourge it is and end this tragic cycle once and for all. On Nov. 3, please cast your ballot for Initiative 428 to end this financial assault on Nebraska’s poorest families.
The writer, of Hyannis, Neb., is a former state senator.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!