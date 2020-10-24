Midlands Voices: Nebraskans strive to solve a major flood concern

To complicate matters further, many of the original “owners” who built these private levees have sold land that has been re-parceled so the assigning of ownership and responsibility for repairs is extremely elusive, or the small and financially inefficient levee districts have gone out of business for lack of resources.

These private levee systems did provide a certain level of public benefit and protection from most flood events along our states creeks and rivers for the entire life of that levee. The historic flood of 2019 simply overwhelmed these private levees, along with the public ones, and severely damaged or destroyed them to the point that they no longer can perform any function of flood control, which leaves a significant vulnerability to public safety the next time it floods.

The unrepaired private levees are a major problem, a ticking time bomb, that will undoubtedly cause considerable issues during the next flood event. Simply there is no assistance when it comes to repairing private levees. Repairs are expensive, private levee systems generally span many different landowners and there is no aid for technical or financial assistance. Although most people believe the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for any levee system, no general federal authorities exist for the Corps to assist.