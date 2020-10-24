Midlands Voices: Nebraskans strive to solve a major flood concern

Historic flooding in March of 2019 crippled many flood mitigation systems, both public and private, with levee systems being particularly hard hit. Approximately half of the U.S. population is protected by levee systems. Economic damage from floods range between $5 billion and $10 billion annually, and levees play an important role in protecting property against flood damage.
There are more than 100,000 miles of levees in the country, with the federal government constructing approximately 15,000 miles and operating and maintaining 2,100 miles of the total. Consequently, roughly 85,000 miles of levees in the U.S. are constructed, operated and maintained by local public or private sponsors. Across Nebraska, there are hundreds of smaller private levees and berms that protect homes, farmland, roads and bridges, along smaller creeks and rivers like the Elkhorn or Platte. These smaller private levee systems were particularly devastated during the historic flood of 2019, and most of them remain damaged or destroyed.
The majority of publicly owned, maintained and operated levee systems have been repaired to pre-2019 flood condition by local and federal agencies throughout Nebraska, and they are ready for the next flood event. However, that is not the case with private levees. Most of these private levee systems were constructed 50 or more years ago by landowners to reclaim and protect farmland or other uses. As development has occurred over these many decades, private levees are now providing a level of flood protection to entire subdivisions, roads, bridges and other infrastructure that did not exist when they were constructed and which they were never designed to protect.
To complicate matters further, many of the original “owners” who built these private levees have sold land that has been re-parceled so the assigning of ownership and responsibility for repairs is extremely elusive, or the small and financially inefficient levee districts have gone out of business for lack of resources.
These private levee systems did provide a certain level of public benefit and protection from most flood events along our states creeks and rivers for the entire life of that levee. The historic flood of 2019 simply overwhelmed these private levees, along with the public ones, and severely damaged or destroyed them to the point that they no longer can perform any function of flood control, which leaves a significant vulnerability to public safety the next time it floods.
The unrepaired private levees are a major problem, a ticking time bomb, that will undoubtedly cause considerable issues during the next flood event. Simply there is no assistance when it comes to repairing private levees. Repairs are expensive, private levee systems generally span many different landowners and there is no aid for technical or financial assistance. Although most people believe the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for any levee system, no general federal authorities exist for the Corps to assist.
Where do we go from here? Currently, the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, in conjunction with the states 23 natural resources districts and the Corps of Engineers, are attempting to catalog the states levee systems. In addition, Legislative Bill 1201, introduced by State Sen. Bruce Bostelman calls for the creation of a flood mitigation task force to study federal funding options and measures to minimize the risks of future flooding, as well as studying strategies to assess, restore and rebuild infrastructure like dams and levee systems. The NRDs are attempting to work with our local, state and federal partners on a response and plan of action to address this glaring public safety issue.
At the present time there is no clear answer but only questions of responsibility, liability and what is the proper and fiscally appropriate course of action. This is a complex issue that will have to be done the “Nebraska way,” in which all public agencies and private landowners come together to create a strategic, cost-effective plan to protect lives, property and the future.
John Winkler is general manager of the Papio Missouri River NRD, and Rich Tesar is secretary of the NRD’s board. Mike Sousek is general manager of the Lower Elkhorn NRD. Lyndon Vogt is general manger of the Central Platte NRD.
