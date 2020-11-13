Midlands Voices: Nebraska's efforts against nicotine boost public health

Tobacco looks different today than the 1950s, but in some ways it isn’t different. For example, smoking was allowed on airplanes and in restaurants. Now that’s not the case; however, e-cigarettes, vapes and electronic nicotine delivery systems, or ENDS, have become the most used products among our youth according to the U.S. surgeon general.

Vaping and using ENDS exposes the user and the people around them to nicotine, volatile organic compounds, ultrafine particles, cancer-causing chemicals, flavorings and heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead found in secondhand aerosol.

Although great strides have been made in tobacco prevention, tobacco is the leading preventable cause of death, impacting the health and economic well-being of our community and loved ones. With youth who use e-cigarettes also four times more likely to smoke cigarettes than peers who do not vape, and with 31.7% of Nebraska’s youth reporting they have used a vape/ENDS, it is urgent we continue to work toward a nicotine-free generation! The state Department of Health and Human Resources has relevant reports and additional information online.