Midlands Voices: Nebraska's 'Flint moment' has arrived; the state must provide solutions

On Jan. 10, there was an article in the Guardian, a British paper, about environmental contamination from AltEn ethanol plant in Mead. Subsequently there have been multiple articles in The World-Herald. AltEn used discarded treated seeds instead of corn to produce ethanol. That seed was treated with fungicides and pesticides. Consequently, there are huge mounds of leftover mash containing massive amounts of chemicals. As I was reading the article, I thought: Oh my god! This is our Flint moment! People in the community of Mead had been complaining for years (2017) about smells, human and animal illnesses. Bees had been dying en masse (2017) at the neighboring NU research site.

AltEn exhibited wanton disregard for the community and environment. State regulations seem lax regarding the use of treated seed. Government regulators seemed slow to respond and ineffective in their enforcement until very recently. According to what I have read, there were plenty of tests showing very high levels of contamination. Contaminants can spread through water, dust and soil. Neonicotinoids, the most prominent pesticide found at the site, are known to affect the neurologic system of bees, neurologic and reproductive systems in deer and probably developmental abnormalities in infants. Pipes broke in February, releasing millions of gallons of manure- and pesticide-laden water into the adjacent stream. If I lived downstream, I would get my well checked.