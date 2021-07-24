Midlands Voices: Nebraska's political culture is a key factor spurring the brain drain

My generational peers, ranging in age from 6 to 24, tend to be more progressive and open to diversity than previous generations. We center issues of social and economic justice.

I cannot tell you how many times I’ve heard someone my age — when asked where they want to end up — answer, “Anywhere but here.” We don’t say that because we’re poring over charts comparing property tax rates between states; we say it because our state seems to relish in disregarding our values.

It is difficult for me to imagine raising children in a state that, if pressed, would kill them. It is difficult for me to imagine paying taxes to a government devoted to enriching the few at the expense of the many. It is difficult for me to imagine growing old in a state whose leaders embarrass it at a national level.

Ricketts regularly makes headlines that make Nebraska seem like Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery,” like when he said undocumented immigrants would not get the COVID-19 vaccine — as though the virus asked for documentation before it crumpled lungs into paper. There’s also his baseless attack against critical race theory, that new McCarthyite menace which thinly veils Republican efforts to transmute anger into support and delegitimize public education.