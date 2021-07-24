Midlands Voices: Nebraska's political culture is a key factor spurring the brain drain

Nebraska keeps young people like a colander keeps water.
Year after year, the corn-crowned state loses 2,000 highly educated people to brain drain — the phenomenon of young people leaving a state after receiving their college diplomas — which puts it behind 39 other states in that category. It seems our infamously sardonic tourism slogan, “Honestly, it’s not for everyone,” is all too true.
Brain drain is a complex problem arising from a number of causes, from the state’s lack of challenging, well-paying jobs to its high property taxes. And though I’ll leave the economic analysis up to the experts, I can — as a 22-year-old recently graduated college student — speak to the political despair gripping our youngest generation and inspiring its exodus.
We’re not leaving because of some magnetic pull to the glitzy lights of America’s coasts or because we hear nature’s call in the feral forests of the Rockies. We’re leaving because our future is as flat as the plains we built our cities on. We’re leaving because our state’s leaders don’t seem to care about what we have to say.
Pete Ricketts and his brand of reactionary politics perfectly embody this authoritative apathy. Our leader lacked the modesty typical of Nebraska politicians as he set out to degrade public institutions and further bigotry with his extremist agenda, which has included re-instating the death penalty, downplaying the pandemic that’s now killed thousands of Nebraskans, crusading to prevent gay marriage in the state, and fomenting fear over the phantom of critical race theory.
My generational peers, ranging in age from 6 to 24, tend to be more progressive and open to diversity than previous generations. We center issues of social and economic justice.
I cannot tell you how many times I’ve heard someone my age — when asked where they want to end up — answer, “Anywhere but here.” We don’t say that because we’re poring over charts comparing property tax rates between states; we say it because our state seems to relish in disregarding our values.
It is difficult for me to imagine raising children in a state that, if pressed, would kill them. It is difficult for me to imagine paying taxes to a government devoted to enriching the few at the expense of the many. It is difficult for me to imagine growing old in a state whose leaders embarrass it at a national level.
Ricketts regularly makes headlines that make Nebraska seem like Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery,” like when he said undocumented immigrants would not get the COVID-19 vaccine — as though the virus asked for documentation before it crumpled lungs into paper. There’s also his baseless attack against critical race theory, that new McCarthyite menace which thinly veils Republican efforts to transmute anger into support and delegitimize public education.
No wonder then, when driving on our state’s scenic highways, stepping out of your car can feel like stepping into a time capsule. Just above the rolling fields — the countless pro-life billboards, the small-town diners — there lingers a stale, repressive air. The kind smile of “Nebraska nice” hardly covers our society’s seething indignation.
Ricketts, of course, is not the sole source of brain drain. But Ricketts and his Republican allies foster a culture that repels young people. The minor indignities we suffer every day — against the backdrop of a cruel and callous political landscape — become untenable. So we move.
If you want to solve brain drain, if you want to keep us in the state, give us a reason to stay. Do more than shake your heads — or cock your guns — when we demand racial justice. Work with us to make the lives of Nebraska’s downtrodden better. Fight alongside us to expand the rights of workers and marginalized people.
Ricketts can no longer hold office after the end of his term in 2022, so we all have the power to write our future. What do we want it to say?
John Grinvalds lives in Lincoln.