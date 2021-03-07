Midlands Voices: Nebraska's procurement process is broken and desperately needs fixing

The latest episode of the long-running debacle of Nebraska’s procurement process involves the meltdown of the $197 million contract with St. Francis Ministries (SFM) for services to abused and neglected children.
We should be saddened but hardly surprised. Nebraska has a history of unsuccessful procurement for government services dating back to the 1990s multimillion-dollar contract for a Department of Health and Human Services computer system (NFOCUS) which turned out unreliable, requiring binders full of “workarounds” and decades of reprogramming. Add to that, the troublesome 2016 $1.2 billion contract with Centene for Medicaid Managed Care, the canceled $84 million Medicaid eligibility and enrollment (MMIS) upgrade after an estimated $60 million outlay with nothing to show for it, and now the failed SFM contract.
A hundred million here, a billion there, it starts to add up.
Incompetence of this magnitude doesn’t just happen; it is predictable and manmade. Based on my research into money and politics in Nebraska, I believe there are three underlying factors contributing to Nebraska’s ongoing procurement problems.
Nebraska has not joined the majority of states that have adopted all or part of the American Bar Association’s Model Procurement Procedures. This is a detailed code for state and local governments that ensures equitable treatment for everyone who deals with the procurement system.
Contracts with the State of Nebraska are not subject to judicial review by any court, unlike many states including Iowa, Colorado and Missouri. In the case of the $1.2 billion Centene contract, the losing bidders’ only recourse was a written protest and a meeting with the director of the Department of Administrative Services, a Ricketts appointee, whose decision was final and not subject to further review.
Nebraska’s campaign finance laws magnify the state’s procurement woes. Nebraska law has no restriction against “pay-to-play,” the only exception lottery vendors. Pay-to-play, in simplest terms, is making campaign donations in hopes of receiving favorable treatment. Add to this, Nebraska has no limit on the amount any individual or non-individual may donate, unlike most states which limit or outright ban donations from corporations. It is perfectly legal for bidders to shovel unlimited sums to elected officials while their bids are under consideration. Centene donated $75,000 to Unicameral candidates, $55,000 to Gov. Ricketts, and $22,000 to the Nebraska Republican Party during 2014-18.
Just months into Centene’s Nebraska Total Care, complaints erupted statewide. Then Health and Human Services Committee Chair, Sen. Merv Riepe, rose to Centene’s defense while accepting $7,500 from Centene, the most by any state senator. In other states, Centene had been assessed $23.6 million in penalties for mismanagement, but none in Nebraska.
Nebraska allows campaign donations to taint the procurement process, then forbids judicial review. In this sense, the absence of judicial review amplifies the effects of the state’s failure to regulate pay-to-play coupled with no donation limits.
With the SFM contract, past is prologue — the heady brew of money and politics once again overpowered rational, data-based decision making. At the time the contract was awarded, questions were immediately raised about the suspect qualifications of SFM and the viability of the obvious low-ball bid to no effect. The Ricketts appointee in charge of procurement at the Department of Administrative Services claimed he had no obligation to review the reasonableness of the SFM bid. The $80,000 for tickets to the Ricketts-owned Chicago Cubs that came to light in a whistleblower report smelled of pay-to-play. Clearly, it was impropriety or the appearance of impropriety; either undermines confidence in democracy.
Who should we blame for this mess? I would suggest when we fail to hold our elected politicians accountable, we have no one to blame but ourselves. But it’s more than accepting blame: We must face the fact we have done irreparable harm to vulnerable children in our care. Nebraska’s procurement process would be illegal in most states, and rightly so. We need officeholders who will clean up our procurement mess, not contribute to it.
Kate High, a lifelong Nebraskan, is retired after 30 years with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. She was a trainer and supervisor during the original rollout of NFOCUS. She is now an independent researcher and has written three money in politics reports for the League of Women Voters of Nebraska and co-presented classes on dark money at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.