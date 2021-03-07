Midlands Voices: Nebraska's procurement process is broken and desperately needs fixing

Nebraska allows campaign donations to taint the procurement process, then forbids judicial review. In this sense, the absence of judicial review amplifies the effects of the state’s failure to regulate pay-to-play coupled with no donation limits.

With the SFM contract, past is prologue — the heady brew of money and politics once again overpowered rational, data-based decision making. At the time the contract was awarded, questions were immediately raised about the suspect qualifications of SFM and the viability of the obvious low-ball bid to no effect. The Ricketts appointee in charge of procurement at the Department of Administrative Services claimed he had no obligation to review the reasonableness of the SFM bid. The $80,000 for tickets to the Ricketts-owned Chicago Cubs that came to light in a whistleblower report smelled of pay-to-play. Clearly, it was impropriety or the appearance of impropriety; either undermines confidence in democracy.

Who should we blame for this mess? I would suggest when we fail to hold our elected politicians accountable, we have no one to blame but ourselves. But it’s more than accepting blame: We must face the fact we have done irreparable harm to vulnerable children in our care. Nebraska’s procurement process would be illegal in most states, and rightly so. We need officeholders who will clean up our procurement mess, not contribute to it.

Kate High, a lifelong Nebraskan, is retired after 30 years with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. She was a trainer and supervisor during the original rollout of NFOCUS. She is now an independent researcher and has written three money in politics reports for the League of Women Voters of Nebraska and co-presented classes on dark money at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.