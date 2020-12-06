Midlands Voices: Nebraska's strengths make it a strong host for Space Command

The selection criteria for the headquarters is straightforward: costs to DOD, mission, capacity, and community. Nebraska has resounding strengths in each of these areas.

Cost to the taxpayer is an important variable, and Nebraska is an affordable place to grow. The construction costs of this facility are significant, and our approach will help save DOD time and money. We have a long tradition of successful public-private partnerships as proven by our work on the VA clinic, the UNMC NExT project and iEXCEL. The business community’s investment in the new Omaha VA clinic helped save taxpayers $34 million, or 28% of the project’s cost. Unlike Colorado’s VA Hospital that went a $1 billion over budget with years of delays, Omaha’s VA clinic opened four months early thanks to Nebraska’s unique public-private partnership model.

With 17 years of experience, we have the vision for this mission. We understand the space economy and have the connections, commitment and cogent-thought leadership to carry on the tradition of hosting space headquarters. We thrive at supporting intricate, joint operations headquarters and are prepared for a future that supports SPACECOM. That’s why the U.S. Marines just announced Offutt Air Force Base will host the newly formed Marine Corps Forces Space Command.