Midlands Voices: Need a career coach? You might be surprised where you’ll find one

There is a troubling gap that exists nationally in the college degree-to-career pipeline.

A recent report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers showed that only half of students who graduated in 2020 were working full-time jobs with a traditional employer six months after graduation.

In addition, Pew Research reported that in October 2020, only 69% of adults in their 20s who graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree or higher the previous spring were employed — a 9% decrease from the prior year.

What does this mean for universities like the University of Nebraska at Omaha that are in the economic center of the state? We must rethink how we prepare our students for life beyond graduation. At UNO, we are on the leading edge of a growing national movement to bridge this degree-to-career gap by transforming traditional academic advising to a more high-touch, academic coaching model.

To better understand what the future will look like, we need to examine the present.

In traditional academic advising, a faculty or staff member will provide guidance to students on which courses to take in order to complete their desired degree on time. Through an academic coaching philosophy, a student’s academic advisor will develop a plan of study informed by the career a student wants to pursue, then connect the student with the knowledge, resources, guidance, and network necessary to land a job upon graduation.

Career readiness, job and internship search support, on-campus employment, networking, personal branding, and major explorations are just some of the many avenues of support that are offered to students. What does this look like in action at UNO? Here, we have 50 professional advising staff and many more faculty advisors who think beyond course schedules and degree requirements. UNO’s newly created Division of Strategic Institution and Student Success, the Academic and Career Development Center, and the Academic Advising Council are at the forefront of this vital work.

UNO is also home to 12 academic learning communities based on field of study and life experiences to build deeper connections between the university, its students, and future employers.

Currently, we are piloting an alumni and professional industry partner mentorship program called Maverick Mentoring to connect students with Maverick graduates in their industry, evaluating student-advisor caseloads in order to improve advisor ratios campus-wide, assessing campus wide student satisfaction of advising/student learning outcomes, enhancing advisor training, working toward the implementation of a comprehensive student success management system, and a new program that will connect students to paid internships with local companies.

This change in philosophy from traditional academic advising this more personalized approach is a slight adjustment on paper, but a revolution in practice. It helps us look at the bigger picture to make sure students have the skills and experiences they need to connect with an employer and have a fulfilling career. It inspires us to play a more direct role in making those connections to employers themselves.

Most importantly, it makes us understand that caps, gowns, diplomas, and the pomp and circumstance around graduation day are not the end of a university’s relationship with a student, but a milestone in the journey of a lifelong learner that will use a university as a resource to sharpen and expand their skills to the benefit of our state.

— Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, is the chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, is the chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.