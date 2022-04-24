Midlands Voices: Need a career coach? You might be surprised where you’ll find one

There is a troubling gap that exists nationally in the college degree-to-career pipeline.
A recent report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers showed that only half of students who graduated in 2020 were working full-time jobs with a traditional employer six months after graduation.
In addition, Pew Research reported that in October 2020, only 69% of adults in their 20s who graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree or higher the previous spring were employed — a 9% decrease from the prior year.
What does this mean for universities like the University of Nebraska at Omaha that are in the economic center of the state? We must rethink how we prepare our students for life beyond graduation. At UNO, we are on the leading edge of a growing national movement to bridge this degree-to-career gap by transforming traditional academic advising to a more high-touch, academic coaching model.
To better understand what the future will look like, we need to examine the present.
People are also reading…
In traditional academic advising, a faculty or staff member will provide guidance to students on which courses to take in order to complete their desired degree on time. Through an academic coaching philosophy, a student’s academic advisor will develop a plan of study informed by the career a student wants to pursue, then connect the student with the knowledge, resources, guidance, and network necessary to land a job upon graduation.
Career readiness, job and internship search support, on-campus employment, networking, personal branding, and major explorations are just some of the many avenues of support that are offered to students. What does this look like in action at UNO? Here, we have 50 professional advising staff and many more faculty advisors who think beyond course schedules and degree requirements. UNO’s newly created Division of Strategic Institution and Student Success, the Academic and Career Development Center, and the Academic Advising Council are at the forefront of this vital work.
UNO is also home to 12 academic learning communities based on field of study and life experiences to build deeper connections between the university, its students, and future employers.
Currently, we are piloting an alumni and professional industry partner mentorship program called Maverick Mentoring to connect students with Maverick graduates in their industry, evaluating student-advisor caseloads in order to improve advisor ratios campus-wide, assessing campus wide student satisfaction of advising/student learning outcomes, enhancing advisor training, working toward the implementation of a comprehensive student success management system, and a new program that will connect students to paid internships with local companies.
This change in philosophy from traditional academic advising this more personalized approach is a slight adjustment on paper, but a revolution in practice. It helps us look at the bigger picture to make sure students have the skills and experiences they need to connect with an employer and have a fulfilling career. It inspires us to play a more direct role in making those connections to employers themselves.
Most importantly, it makes us understand that caps, gowns, diplomas, and the pomp and circumstance around graduation day are not the end of a university’s relationship with a student, but a milestone in the journey of a lifelong learner that will use a university as a resource to sharpen and expand their skills to the benefit of our state.
— Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, is the chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
OWH Midlands Voices March 2022
Jim Crotty writes, "Jeff Fortenberry got big things done for Nebraska and America. We should remember that and thank him."
Dr. Maureen Boyle writes, "Each patient and pregnancy is unique and requires medical experts to use every tool available to provide evidence-based, high-quality care. This bill directly interferes with the doctor-patient relationship."
The Nebraska Infectious Disease Society writes that having individuals without any expertise in certain medical areas making the final decision on public health management of disease outbreaks will make what should be an epidemiologic decision and intervention into a political one.
Everyone stood up from their seats and took hold of their toasting glass in their right hand.
David P. Forsythe writes, "As often said, history does not exactly repeat itself. But sometimes it seems to come close."
Dennis Demmel writes, "Today, utilities have access to technologies thought impossible just a decade ago. LB 1045 fails to acknowledge this reality. This evolution requires more flexibility in decision making, not less."
Gina Tomes and Anne Raynor write, "Let us not forget what LB 933 is about: At the core of this debate, we see a mother and a child, both deserving of love and protection."
Drs. Alan Thorson, and Joshua T. Evans write, "March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and this year marks a unique awareness challenge. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in millions of postponed or canceled screening appointments."
Mary Ann Barton writes, "As individuals and organizations who work to support reentrants, we know intervention before the commission of crime would be easier, much less expensive, and better for everyone in the state."
Richard Fellman writes: "The city of Kyiv reminded me of San Francisco, steep hills, well-tended parks everywhere, with the added excitement of a national capitol with impressive government buildings, major churches and bureaucrats all well-dressed with big black sedans everywhere. That has all changed these last few weeks."
Reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, both foreign and domestic, would give us a geopolitical advantage and alter the calamitous trajectory of climate change.
UNO Chancellor Joanne Li writes, "For leaders and educators in Nebraska to truly honor the commitment of the hardworking learners in our state and inspire the future of workforce development, we need to rethink what it means for someone to pull themselves up by their bootstraps."
Sen. Deb Fischer writes: "The Growing Climate Solutions Act, which the Senate passed last June, would make it easier for America’s producers to participate in carbon credit markets, helping them continue to lead the way in protecting the environment."
Matt Heffron writes: "Senator Steve Halloran’s LB 1200 would ensure that victims of child sexual abuse in public institutions have the same legal rights and remedies to sue as victims in private institutions."
With the legislation rapidly moving through Iowa Legislature that would ban transgender girls from participating in high school girls’ sports, it’s time to address some of them.
Jonathan Benjamin-Alvarado writes, "Even with overwhelming military strength, to prevail, Putin will almost necessarily be compelled to destroy the Ukraine, and in the process murder hundreds of thousands, if not millions, to achieve his aims."
Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, is the chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.