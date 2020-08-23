Midlands Voices: Neither political party fully follows Catholic doctrine

In such an important election year, arguments will undoubtedly emerge that President Donald Trump is somehow “pro-life” because of his two Supreme Court appointments and various other symbolic and largely rhetorical “pro-life” statements. This would be a terrible mistake to make, and Catholic voters should know the truth. While unborn life is and always will be precious in the eyes of the Catholic church, all life is precious, and so much of that life is under assault because of Donald Trump.
Pope John Paul II reminded us what Vatican II named as intrinsic evils. “Whatever is hostile to life itself, such as any kind of homicide, genocide, abortion, euthanasia and voluntary suicide; whatever violates the integrity of the human person, such as mutilation, physical and mental torture and attempts to coerce the spirit; whatever is offensive to human dignity, such as subhuman living conditions, arbitrary imprisonment, deportation, slavery, prostitution and trafficking in women and children; degrading conditions of work which treat laborers as mere instruments of profit, and not as free and responsible persons: all these and the like are a disgrace, and so long as they infect human civilization they contaminate those who inflict them more than those who suffer the injustice, and they are a negation of the honor due to the Creator.” (no. 80)
Clearly, intrinsic evils extend beyond personal choices related to human reproduction. According to this more extensive list, putting children in cages and separating families is intrinsically evil, fighting to deny health care to millions of people is intrinsically evil (the Catholic Bishops have been in favor of universal health care since 1920), using workers and paying them the bare minimum to increase a profit margin is intrinsically evil, wantonly destroying the environment for profit is “hostile to life itself,” hurts all human beings and thus qualifies as intrinsically evil.
Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky recently emphasized the focus of Pope Francis. “Pope Francis has given us a great definition of what pro-life means,” Stowe said at the webinar. “He basically tells us we can’t claim to be pro-life if we support the separation of children from their parents at the U.S. border, if we support exposing people at the border to COVID-19 because of the facilities that they’re in, if we support denying people who have need for adequate health care access to health care, if we keep people from getting the housing or the education that they need, we cannot call ourselves pro-life.”
These facts bother certain Catholic voters who see and want to continue to see the world in black and white. The uncomfortable truth is that neither political party adheres to Roman Catholic positions on a variety of issues. And this speaks to the reason for my essay. This is usually the time of the election cycle when a bishop or evangelical pastor will write to The World-Herald and declare that only Republicans and therefore Donald Trump are truly “pro-life.” This is, according to Catholic teaching, false.
Catholics are not called, nor should they be expected to support, either the Republican Party or the Democratic Party carte blanche. We are called and expected to exercise prudential judgment by informing ourselves about the policies of both party platforms and to understand the ultimate implications of who and what we are voting for. We must grapple with the most effective way of addressing a variety of evils in our society. One guide for this process comes from the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops and is titled “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship: A Call to Political Responsibility from the Catholic Bishops of the U.S.”
This document explicitly states that Catholics are not single-issue voters. It clearly states the importance of unborn life but leaves to the conscience of believers their choice of candidates. As Catholics go to vote this year, I hope they think through the fullness of Catholic teaching on a whole range of “life” issues, and that they struggle in good conscience to translate the common good into civil law and social policy. The Church has never taught its members to be single-issue voters. To intentionally avoid naming other notable intrinsic evils allows them to go unchecked and undermine the common good.
Thomas M. Kelly, Ph.D., is professor of systematic theology at Creighton University.
