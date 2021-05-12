Midlands Voices: New OPPD chief must continue important decarbonization work

On March 16 the OPPD board of directors asked their customers from across the service territory for comments and input on what the district should be looking for in selecting a new CEO. We applaud this effort by the board to engage with customer-owners in this crucial process. We have encouraged our members and volunteers to share their thoughts, hopes, priorities and concerns, and we have done so ourselves as well.

When Tim Burke announced the launch of OPPD’s ongoing Strategic Initiative and the decarbonization planning embedded therein to the OPPD board, staff and customer-owners in July 2019, approximately 21 months ago, we lauded the vision and courage of the undertaking. That announcement was a principled step for OPPD that clearly demonstrated the importance of leadership from a CEO.

Although not all of OPPD’s decisions since the announcement of that strategic initiative have received the same support and encouragement from Sierra Club and our allies -- we are still concerned about and opposed to the proposal to build 600 megawatts of new gas-fired generation embedded in OPPD’s Power with Purpose proposal, for example -- we remain committed to engaging with and assisting OPPD in every way we can to support the district’s strategic decarbonization efforts.