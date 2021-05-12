Midlands Voices: New OPPD chief must continue important decarbonization work

Last month Omaha Public Power District announced the retirement of Tim Burke, chief executive officer after 24 years of service to the district, six years as CEO. Burke, especially during his tenure as CEO, has demonstrated courageous leadership. The OPPD board of directors faces a daunting challenge in finding a replacement that will shoulder the mantle of OPPD leadership with the passion and courage to match that shown by Burke.
On April 28 the OPPD board of directors announced a finalist from their internal search for a new CEO -- Javier Fernandez, chief financial officer at OPPD. Hiring a new CEO with the capacity and vision to fulfill Burke’s commitment to decarbonization, and moving OPPD away from coal and gas-fired generation to clean energy, has been and will continue to be a crucial test of the leadership and vision of the members of the OPPD board of directors as well.
It is difficult to imagine the board facing a more important decision than this one. Obviously there are many matters to consider in the selection of a new CEO. And Javier Fernandez's emergence as the finalist in this process is a laudable decision. Fernandez has clearly demonstrated the skills and leadership necessary to succeed in the role of CEO. His involvement in all of OPPD’s major strategic efforts over the last four years, including OPPD’s ongoing strategic decarbonization initiative, suggests that he will be well prepared to pick up the mantle of leadership and move OPPD forward without delay.
On March 16 the OPPD board of directors asked their customers from across the service territory for comments and input on what the district should be looking for in selecting a new CEO. We applaud this effort by the board to engage with customer-owners in this crucial process. We have encouraged our members and volunteers to share their thoughts, hopes, priorities and concerns, and we have done so ourselves as well.
When Tim Burke announced the launch of OPPD’s ongoing Strategic Initiative and the decarbonization planning embedded therein to the OPPD board, staff and customer-owners in July 2019, approximately 21 months ago, we lauded the vision and courage of the undertaking. That announcement was a principled step for OPPD that clearly demonstrated the importance of leadership from a CEO.
Although not all of OPPD’s decisions since the announcement of that strategic initiative have received the same support and encouragement from Sierra Club and our allies -- we are still concerned about and opposed to the proposal to build 600 megawatts of new gas-fired generation embedded in OPPD’s Power with Purpose proposal, for example -- we remain committed to engaging with and assisting OPPD in every way we can to support the district’s strategic decarbonization efforts.
Moreover, we believe that the passion, vision and leadership necessary to move OPPD’s much-delayed decarbonization planning to fruition this year will be the first and foremost challenge that OPPD’s new CEO will face. It is vitally important that OPPD conclude the decarbonization modeling, analysis and initial resource planning in their Strategic Initiative by the end of 2021. And it is our most sincere hope that the OPPD board is making a choice that honors the district’s commitment to embarking on a path to decarbonize their power generation and all operations in as timely a manner as possible.
Thank you, Tim, for your leadership and vision and for always giving us a respectful ear and thoughtful consideration of our voice as well as the voices of our volunteer leaders.
John Crabtree is campaign representative for the Beyond Coal Campaign for the Sierra Club in Nebraska. Graham Jordison is the organizing representative for the campaign.