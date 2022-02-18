Midlands Voices: New prison facility needed to help ensure healthy change options for inmates

The image Randy Essex paints of the Nebraska State Penitentiary decades ago, speaks significantly to the need for a new prison facility. As noted in “A family story about addiction, prison and why reform matters” published Feb. 8, 2022, clinical treatment, education and other opportunities all contribute to better outcomes for those who are incarcerated.
Those outcomes are significantly enhanced when provided in the proper environment. The penitentiary was never built for that. It is a facility that has made do with what was available and has suffered from a lack of adequate classrooms, dayrooms, event and activity space.
Since I became director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services in 2015, we have made significant progress in providing programs that set up incarcerated individuals to succeed when they return to the community. I recently gave a presentation to the Reentry Alliance of Nebraska in which I discussed how a positive setting can influence outcomes and contribute to the well-being of those who are incarcerated. A new, modern, well-designed, technologically advanced facility will do just that, while also providing the safety and security that is paramount.
Identifying clinical needs begins soon after entry to NDCS. Getting someone into the necessary treatment program prior to parole or release is a priority. As of November 2021, 85% of the parole eligible population had completed or were enrolled in a recommended clinical program. Those remaining were either offered the opportunity and refused, failed to complete, or engaged in behavior that impeded their ability to be accepted into or remain in treatment.
This speaks to the challenges faced by many who are incarcerated. Addressing issues like substance use or illegal sexual behavior is never one and done. It is a continuum of stops and starts, successes and failures that last the entirety of someone’s life. The temptation to revert to old habits is ever present. Treatment is a path to recovery. There is no cure.
In correctional settings, clinical treatment provides a foothold. It lays the groundwork for what needs to continue in the community. Giving individuals a proper environment for initiating that change is the best thing that we can do. The mission of NDCS is: Keep people safe. Rehabilitation is an important part of that mission.
Getting there will be all the more difficult, unless we invest in a facility where healthy change can happen. Otherwise, we are selling ourselves short, including the more than 2,500 men and women who discharge annually from NDCS.
Scott R. Frakes is the director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.