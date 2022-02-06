Midlands Voices: New prison is most expensive, least effective option

It’s striking how out of step with reality some leaders’ comments have been as state senators reconsider the need for a new prison. The proposal for a massive new prison began as a pitch to increase capacity. Recently, including last week in The World-Herald, officials have claimed this new construction would also involve permanently closing the Nebraska State Penitentiary. In other words, historic spending on a new prison would not only claim money better spent on diversion, reentry and programming needs, it would also do nothing to address overcrowding.

Over the last two years, the messages from Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska’s top prison administrator have been ever-changing but can be boiled down to something like this: “Just trust us and write a check for one of the largest earmarks in state history because we said so.” This blunt demand is in direct tension with the far more discerning approach we’ve seen from our legislators.

Last year, state senators thoughtfully hit pause on this proposal and put aside money to address prison challenges after more planning, data and discussion. The effort led by the Crime and Justice Institute and all three branches of government resulted in a lengthy analysis of Nebraska’s prisons and a set of meaningful yet modest reforms.