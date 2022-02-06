Midlands Voices: New prison is most expensive, least effective option

State senators face a critical question this session: How can Nebraskans address our shared public safety goals and the attendant challenges related to mass incarceration in a smart way?
The status quo is not working. Our prison population is growing while most other states’ populations are declining. Costs are surging. Prison spending has outpaced general budget growth and growth in human services and education budgets year over year. Our prison population has stark racial disparities for Black and Indigenous Nebraskans. The Sentencing Project ranks our disparities among the worst in the nation.
Trying to build our way out will only make things worse. The Nebraska Legislature must continue smart justice reforms, charting a path focused on strengthening mental health and drug treatment options while improving reentry support and modernizing our sentencing structure for nonviolent drug offenses. That approach has worked on the federal level and in our sister states.
Nebraska cannot afford to repeat mistakes of the past that shoveled more money into corrections budgets for more prisons and prison beds. Building a massive new prison is the most expensive and least effective way to deal with the challenges before us.
It’s striking how out of step with reality some leaders’ comments have been as state senators reconsider the need for a new prison. The proposal for a massive new prison began as a pitch to increase capacity. Recently, including last week in The World-Herald, officials have claimed this new construction would also involve permanently closing the Nebraska State Penitentiary. In other words, historic spending on a new prison would not only claim money better spent on diversion, reentry and programming needs, it would also do nothing to address overcrowding.
Over the last two years, the messages from Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska’s top prison administrator have been ever-changing but can be boiled down to something like this: “Just trust us and write a check for one of the largest earmarks in state history because we said so.” This blunt demand is in direct tension with the far more discerning approach we’ve seen from our legislators.
Last year, state senators thoughtfully hit pause on this proposal and put aside money to address prison challenges after more planning, data and discussion. The effort led by the Crime and Justice Institute and all three branches of government resulted in a lengthy analysis of Nebraska’s prisons and a set of meaningful yet modest reforms.
State senators asked prison officials to complete a master plan and a classification study before committing to new construction. But even those basic requests, which are needed for sound decision making, have not been completed. Instead, it’s the same line: “Just trust us and write a huge check.”
Conceding to Gov. Ricketts’ demands will stall badly needed reform and continue us down the same failed path of trying to build our way out of this crisis. That approach has not worked in Nebraska or anywhere else.
The time is right for change, just ask Nebraskans. In the fall of 2020, we commissioned a national pollster to survey Nebraskans on criminal justice. More than 70% of respondents agreed we needed to reduce the number of people in prison and 80% agreed too much money is being “wasted locking up people in prisons and jails who should be receiving mental health or addiction services.”
Imagine the transformational investment we could be making together instead of battling over a massive new prison. We could expand problem-solving courts, expand access to mental health services, improve access to rehabilitative programs and improve reentry support. These are the investments Nebraskans want our leaders to make.
A new prison is not a solution. There’s a better path. The Nebraska Legislature must have the political will to take it.
Danielle Conrad, a former state senator from Lincoln, is executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska.