Midlands Voices: No need for Legislature to approve corporate tax cuts in this environment

The Legislature is on track to pass bills that would improve food insecurity and child care but these measures will expire once the federal funds for these programs dry up in a couple of years. In contrast, LB 432’s tax cuts for Bezos and other wealthy out-of-state corporations and shareholders would be permanent. At a time when the Legislature has general fund dollars to help Nebraskans who need it, it is perplexing that lawmakers would prioritize tax cuts for wealthy corporations, many of which, like Amazon, don’t even have a presence in the state.

Will LB 432 benefit some Nebraska companies? Sure, but not very many. By definition, to benefit from the tax cuts proposed in LB 432, a company must be a C Corporation and have over $100,000 in taxable income. And the more taxable income they have, the more they would benefit from the corporate tax cuts proposed in LB 432. Furthermore, lawmakers just last session passed a massive tax-incentive package that largely benefits these same companies.