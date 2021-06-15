Midlands Voices: No perfect solutions, but here are some ways to sharpen one's focus

The new buzzword to-do in business, schools and pop culture is “mindfulness.” The idea is that if we can stay present in the moment we will be better managers, find inner peace and our lives will be infinitely better. I drank the Kool-Aid and have spent too much money and time on teachers, apps and books trying to find this magic “mindfulness” cure to all my life’s problems, and I am here to tell you the effort has been a failure.
Quite frankly, I do not like meditating. It feels like a huge chore. I just think of all the things I have to do and end up writing a to-do list during the dedicated time. I was told I should meditate in the morning, but found myself reading the news instead. Then I tried to practice after work but my family inevitably interrupted me, and I was so wired from the day that I could not focus. Then I tried to carve out time right before bed, but I was so tired I ended up just falling asleep.
Despite being on my personal goals list for the past 18 months, I have made no noticeable progress in meditation or mindfulness. I feel badly about this because it seems like everyone says it is helpful. People I respect greatly in the business community swear by it, including Ray Dalio and Marc Beniof.
So it was a pleasant surprise to listen to a podcast featuring Dandapani, whom I had heard about in entrepreneur circles, discussing how mindfulness might be overrated. If you are not familiar with Dandapani, he is a Hindu priest, entrepreneur and former monk of 10 years. He said it is bad advice to tell people to just meditate five minutes a day, which is what all the mindfulness experts say is a good start for the habit. He said if you meditate for five to 30 minutes but you are distracted for the rest of your 23.5 hours a day, really how much is the 5-30 minutes of meditation helping you? He said instead of trying to meditate every day, people should work on their concentration skills.
This one comment really shifted my mindset: For business people, the real goal should be to improve concentration, not to win at “mindfulness” or meditation.
Obviously if you want to improve at something you have to identify your starting point, so you can measure success. According to Dandapani, American kids have an attention span of seven seconds. I am sure mine is not much better, leading me to ask, “How does distraction impact my businesses?” Social media costs the American economy $650 billion a year. What piece of that pie is your business or mine?
I am still a work in progress and trying to be more focused and better at concentrating. I have to say, simply getting more sleep at night, exercising daily and time-blocking has improved my concentration better than the five minutes of meditation that I hated doing.
Also hiring a fantastic virtual executive assistant who helps me with energy draining, concentration-killing tasks like following up with team members on their commitments and out-of-scope KPIs has made a huge difference. He is in my email and will alert me if something urgent needs to be addressed, which helps me to not obsessively check my inbox. I also put my phone on grayscale, which has been shown to curb phone addiction. These changes have allowed me to focus on the deep work I need to do to move the business forward.
I don’t want to say I have entirely given up on mindfulness or meditation, because I still think they can be good tools in our toolbox to calm our minds and help us focus, but I will say that sharpening those tools are no longer the primary endpoint goal for me. I am no longer going to beat myself up for being bad at mindfulness or meditation; in fact, I think I am questioning the hype.
The new goal is to get things done by incrementally improving my ability to focus and concentrate on things that matter.
Gwenn Aspen is the CEO of Anequim LLC in Omaha. She is chair of the Coordinating Commission of Postsecondary Education for the State of Nebraska, co-host of Bootstrappers Show podcast for entrepreneurs and mother of two school-aged children.