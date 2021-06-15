Midlands Voices: No perfect solutions, but here are some ways to sharpen one's focus

The new buzzword to-do in business, schools and pop culture is “mindfulness.” The idea is that if we can stay present in the moment we will be better managers, find inner peace and our lives will be infinitely better. I drank the Kool-Aid and have spent too much money and time on teachers, apps and books trying to find this magic “mindfulness” cure to all my life’s problems, and I am here to tell you the effort has been a failure.

Quite frankly, I do not like meditating. It feels like a huge chore. I just think of all the things I have to do and end up writing a to-do list during the dedicated time. I was told I should meditate in the morning, but found myself reading the news instead. Then I tried to practice after work but my family inevitably interrupted me, and I was so wired from the day that I could not focus. Then I tried to carve out time right before bed, but I was so tired I ended up just falling asleep.

Despite being on my personal goals list for the past 18 months, I have made no noticeable progress in meditation or mindfulness. I feel badly about this because it seems like everyone says it is helpful. People I respect greatly in the business community swear by it, including Ray Dalio and Marc Beniof.