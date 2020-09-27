Midlands Voices: Nonpartisanship is a plus for the Nebraska Legislature

First, let’s get the history straight. Contrary to what last Sunday’s op-ed criticizing Nebraska’s nonpartisan Unicameral Legislature implies, “calls for nonpartisanship from Nebraska progressives” are not exactly a new phenomenon.
Nebraska adopted its unique one-house, nonpartisan legislature in a statewide vote in 1934. It was approved by nearly 60% of the state’s voters and rejected in only nine of the state’s 93 counties. Surveys over time have indicated continued support for the system — largely because it works. It provides the increased efficiency and openness and responsiveness that the amendment promised.
George Norris, one of Nebraska’s U.S. senators at the time, was the driving force behind the Unicameral. He argued that a legislature not organized by political parties would make it easier for “the people” to be the government instead of party bosses who could and would dictate policy positions to the members of their own parties. Parties, Norris said, get in the way of government by the people.
America’s founders were no fans of political parties, either. In Federalist 10, James Madison worried over the dangers of “faction” but concluded that since divisions of opinion and interest cannot be prevented, the only option is to try to mitigate their effects.
A nonpartisan legislative structure is one way to do that. Instead of organizing the body on the basis of which party has the majority, the Nebraska Unicameral elects committee chairs on the basis of who has the most expertise, experience and interest in a committee’s jurisdictional area. Instead of the two parties lining up in lock step on either side of an issue, senators must argue for their point of view, try to persuade their fellow senators to join them in supporting it.
Nonpartisanship is not designed to make everyone get along, to avoid hurt feelings. It is designed to help senators examine the issues and consider how they conform to their own ideology, the needs of their specific constituents and the needs of the entire state. In a partisan body, the main thing a representative must do is discern how the party leaders expect them to vote.
And Nebraska’s legislative structure provides maximum accountability. Every bill gets a public hearing at which any interested party may testify. All debate on the floor is open to observation in person or via public television. The Unicameral’s website offers up-to-date information on every bill and contact information for every senator. It’s easy to follow the Legislature’s workings and to hold senators accountable, just as Sen. Norris promised.
The Unicameral faced an unprecedented challenge this year when its session was stopped short by the COVID-19 shutdown in March, making it necessary for the senators to finish their 60 legislative days during the summer. Those weeks in July and August were not their finest hour. Nasty and vindictive outbursts were far more common than usual. It was embarrassing.
But a lot of that can be attributed to the circumstances: an acute stress level thanks to the strains on public health and the economy plus the need to finish complicated business in a short time. Let’s not blame nonpartisanship for the rancorous tone.
Instead, let’s assume that in the next session, senators will return to what we expect: discussions that may be heated but that are based on getting to a solution, not on grandstanding for one party or the other. Even in heated discussions, senators generally maintain a civility that will serve them well in future debates in committee, in the halls and on the floor. Since when is civility something to be decried?
Yes, today’s Unicameral, while still nonpartisan in name, is made up of senators who are more partisan than those in past decades. That’s thanks largely to term limits, which guarantee an open seat every eight years and give the state’s political parties plenty of time to groom someone with strong conservative or liberal ideology to run for that seat.
But the nonpartisan structure and rules that remain in place mean that this legislature is far more able than most to listen to the people instead of the parties, to move forward on the basis of shared interests, to compromise on ideology in order to make necessary change.
Is it perfect? Heavens, no! But is it better than having warring partisan camps and foregone decisions on votes dictated by party? You’d better believe it.
Charlyne Berens is professor emeritus in the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications. She is the author of two books about the Unicameral: “Power to the People” and “One House.”
