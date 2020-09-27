Midlands Voices: Nonpartisanship is a plus for the Nebraska Legislature

A nonpartisan legislative structure is one way to do that. Instead of organizing the body on the basis of which party has the majority, the Nebraska Unicameral elects committee chairs on the basis of who has the most expertise, experience and interest in a committee’s jurisdictional area. Instead of the two parties lining up in lock step on either side of an issue, senators must argue for their point of view, try to persuade their fellow senators to join them in supporting it.

Nonpartisanship is not designed to make everyone get along, to avoid hurt feelings. It is designed to help senators examine the issues and consider how they conform to their own ideology, the needs of their specific constituents and the needs of the entire state. In a partisan body, the main thing a representative must do is discern how the party leaders expect them to vote.

And Nebraska’s legislative structure provides maximum accountability. Every bill gets a public hearing at which any interested party may testify. All debate on the floor is open to observation in person or via public television. The Unicameral’s website offers up-to-date information on every bill and contact information for every senator. It’s easy to follow the Legislature’s workings and to hold senators accountable, just as Sen. Norris promised.