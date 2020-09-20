Midlands Voices: Nonprofit is dedicated to helping Black Omahans meet financial challenges

For over 50 years, the nonprofit Family Housing Advisory Services, headquartered in the heart of North Omaha at 24th and Lake Streets, has worked to improve economic and social inequality for the marginalized. As advocates, we see the revealed effects of the wealth gap between white and Black families. The average net worth of a white family is $171,000, which is nearly 10 times that of a Black family. Accumulated inequality and discrimination, as well as differences in power and opportunity, can be traced back to our nation’s inception. Black people are still being denied employment opportunities, and Black people are still being paid pennies on the dollar compared to their White counterparts. Black people have faced the unique oppression of a history of enslavement and its aftermath under our nation’s laws.
In 2020, the world watched in shock, dismay and sheer disbelief as a police officer was captured, on video, holding his knee on a fully compliant Black man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds until he died. This glimpse of that horrific killing resulted in a greater understanding of the centuries-old mistreatment of Black people and the profound and lingering struggles that continue to exist due to racism and discrimination. Faced with the undeniable reality of the touching cries of this Black man and the piercing pleas of bystanders, after innumerable other racially motivated incidences and years of tirelessly crying out, Black voices were finally heard, and the Black Lives Matter movement took on a life of its own. Until Black Lives Matter, All Lives Can’t Matter.
As a result of systemic racism, Black people lag far behind white America in their housing stability and financial security. Black people have been left out of the economic equation. Black Lives Matter to our organization, Family Housing Advisory Services (FHAS). Established in 1968 on the heels of the civil rights movement and in recognition of inequalities and lack of access to homeownership and other wealth-building opportunities, FHAS remains committed to and compassionate about our mission and efforts to improve quality of life and eliminate poverty by helping people achieve housing stability and financial security.
We are not silent. We cry out against housing and economic injustice and inequality in all forms. We will continue to provide opportunities for Black people to receive fair rates and terms in accessing housing and homeownership and financial opportunities. We will remain relentless in our pursuit of justice in housing through our Fair Housing Center. We will seek opportunities to help people save, obtain assets and build wealth. We will provide financial services including free tax preparation to help lift people above the poverty line.
We will consistently provide housing and financial education to advance the prosperity of Black people, realizing that due to systemic racism, some roads are longer and much harder to navigate. They might be filled with potholes too deep to climb; shards of glass that cut so deep the bleeding may never stop; boulders so huge they can’t see or reach the opportunities on the other side; twists and turns so sharp our clients are thrown into the abyss; cliffs they easily fall over and almost never recover; and problems so entrenched in racism and discrimination that they just can’t breathe. For many people, FHAS is their last and only hope.
For 52 years, FHAS has improved housing and finances for the last and the least. We help people prevent homelessness, become educated homeowners, learn options to avoid foreclosure, become financially wise consumers, access tax credits, address housing discrimination and obtain affordable mortgage loans. We will continue to do this essential work in serving our community. While we serve all races and ethnicities, we acknowledge the challenges and barriers faced by Black people, and we stand with our employees, clients and community in declaring that Black. Lives. Matter.
Teresa Hunter is executive director and CEO of Family Housing Advisory Services, Inc.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!