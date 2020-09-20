Midlands Voices: Nonprofit is dedicated to helping Black Omahans meet financial challenges

As a result of systemic racism, Black people lag far behind white America in their housing stability and financial security. Black people have been left out of the economic equation. Black Lives Matter to our organization, Family Housing Advisory Services (FHAS). Established in 1968 on the heels of the civil rights movement and in recognition of inequalities and lack of access to homeownership and other wealth-building opportunities, FHAS remains committed to and compassionate about our mission and efforts to improve quality of life and eliminate poverty by helping people achieve housing stability and financial security.

We are not silent. We cry out against housing and economic injustice and inequality in all forms. We will continue to provide opportunities for Black people to receive fair rates and terms in accessing housing and homeownership and financial opportunities. We will remain relentless in our pursuit of justice in housing through our Fair Housing Center. We will seek opportunities to help people save, obtain assets and build wealth. We will provide financial services including free tax preparation to help lift people above the poverty line.