Midlands Voices: Notification proposal can help Nebraskans speak out against tax hikes

State Sen. Ben Hansen introduced LB 644, the Property Tax Request Act, to implement truth in taxation in our state. It would require the four largest property tax-collecting subdivisions to send residents a postcard notifying them of proposed property tax increases. It would include the previous tax burden, the proposed one, and the difference in the two. It would also inform them of the date, time and location of a joint public hearing before adoption of those increases.

A system like this has existed in Utah since 1985, and was recently adopted in Kansas. It ensures transparency around the actions and decisions of government bodies that have enormous power over our lives. People work hard for their homes and to provide for their families. They should have an opportunity to be heard before officials act in a way that could tax them out of their homes.

This reform puts the burden where it belongs: on the political subdivisions making the case that additional revenue is needed. Critics argue that people already have the power to attend these open hearings. But if that’s true, why shouldn’t residents be informed about them in a simple and practical way? In some counties there are over 20 taxing entities holding such hearings. Should busy working families spend hours every week monitoring schedules and agendas, and taking even more time out of their lives to attend all of them?