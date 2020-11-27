Midlands Voices: Nursing home staff show laudable dedication

What a shame the Associated Press writer of “Beyond COVID: Neglect, isolation are also killers in nursing homes” (Nov. 23 World-Herald) didn’t include all the facts in the article.

What a shame the author didn’t interview the countless nursing assistants who have dedicated their lives the past “eight” months to protect and serve our elderly.

What a shame the writer chose not to interview nurses who have sacrificed family time, their own personal security and given countless hours to ensure the health and well-being of our precious elderly.

What a shame the article didn’t report on nursing home team members volunteering to do whatever it takes to comfort residents struggling from isolation and a lack of social interaction.

What a shame the writer failed to reference the thousands of nursing home employees being the only connection between family and resident, volunteering to continually report on a resident’s condition to family and crying with family as they mourned the impending loss of a loved one.