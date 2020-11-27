Midlands Voices: Nursing home staff show laudable dedication

What a shame the Associated Press writer of “Beyond COVID: Neglect, isolation are also killers in nursing homes” (Nov. 23 World-Herald) didn’t include all the facts in the article.
What a shame the author didn’t interview the countless nursing assistants who have dedicated their lives the past “eight” months to protect and serve our elderly.
What a shame the writer chose not to interview nurses who have sacrificed family time, their own personal security and given countless hours to ensure the health and well-being of our precious elderly.
What a shame the article didn’t report on nursing home team members volunteering to do whatever it takes to comfort residents struggling from isolation and a lack of social interaction.
What a shame the writer failed to reference the thousands of nursing home employees being the only connection between family and resident, volunteering to continually report on a resident’s condition to family and crying with family as they mourned the impending loss of a loved one.
What a shame this reporter failed to investigate the thousands of nursing homes that are passionate about providing dignity in life and quality of life for every person they serve. Team members are physically exhausted and emotionally drained because of a pandemic they cannot control but one that dramatically impacts the elderly they love as family.
What a shame this grandson/granddaughter writing the article failed to realize nursing home team members are heart-broken at the social demise their residents are experiencing. Their unwavering commitment to ensure COVID doesn’t overwhelm their beloved residents motivates them to implement the regulations the Center for Medicare/Medicaid Services requires.
What a shame this writer bought into the “ain’t it awful” mentality that permeates our culture about nursing homes.
Our company would wholeheartedly enjoy entertaining this reporter for a week and let them see what really happens in nursing homes.
Our caring, sacrificing, unselfish team members will do whatever it takes to treat each person as the most important person in their life.
What a shame no one writes that story.
Glenn Van Ekeren is president of Vetter Senior Living in the Elkhorn area. Vetter Senior Living operates 26 senior care facilities in Nebraska.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!