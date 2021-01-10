Midlands Voices: Omaha area is a great fit for Space Command's needs

Likewise, Mutual of Omaha’s expansive U.S. presence allows us to serve nearly 12 million members, and 43,000 employer groups, with a robust portfolio of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups. Military veterans are vital to our corporate culture, and serve at all levels of our 5,300-plus employee organization. As a “Great Place to Work Certified” company, these talented associates accelerate our ability to innovate, act with integrity and achieve excellent results for our communities and shareholders.

Our confidence in Nebraska as headquarters to our two organizations is bolstered by our confidence in this region to deliver, time and again, the attitude, commitment and endurance that make a region great, and allows those who choose Greater Omaha the opportunity to live their most vibrant, promising life.