Midlands Voices: Omaha climate action plan must address multiple issues

It has been a long time coming, but the City of Omaha has committed to formulating a climate action plan and to work with other groups, like OPPD, in the Metropolitan Area to make the plan more widespread and comprehensive. With the metro Omaha area joining Lincoln’s already developed climate action plan, a large majority of the state’s population will have a plan. Perhaps this will even encourage the Nebraska Legislature to join the 34 states that have released a climate action plan or are in the process of revising or developing one.