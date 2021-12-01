Midlands Voices: Omaha climate action plan must address multiple issues

It has been a long time coming, but the City of Omaha has committed to formulating a climate action plan and to work with other groups, like OPPD, in the Metropolitan Area to make the plan more widespread and comprehensive. With the metro Omaha area joining Lincoln’s already developed climate action plan, a large majority of the state’s population will have a plan. Perhaps this will even encourage the Nebraska Legislature to join the 34 states that have released a climate action plan or are in the process of revising or developing one.
Good plans have short- and long-term measurable goals. Omaha’s new plan will need to engage a wide range of stakeholders including professionals in public health, medicine, planning, transportation, environmental science, architecture, farming, construction and more. In addition, the BIPOC community (which is often hit hardest by climate change) should have representation. Religious groups, unions, community leaders and government officials should also be at the table.
There are many good plans already in use, so there is no need to start from scratch.
The new city resolution says: “the Omaha metropolitan area has experienced historic wind and rain events that resulted in significant and costly damage to public and private property ...”
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says: “The climate is changing, humans are contributing to these changes, and inaction is not an option.”
Note also the $650 million Offutt AFB recovery price tag from the 2019 flood. For years the Department of Defense (DOD) has identified climate change as a critical national security issue and a threat multiplier. The Pentagon recently issued its own Climate Action Plan.
The Yale Opinion (2020) Surveys indicated that 71% of Douglas County residents agree that climate change is happening and 55% agree that climate change is caused mostly by humans.
Yet Omaha took a step backwards with the new FCC solid waste contract, which discontinued the year-round yard waste collection that is used to make compost for Oma-Gro. Now there are only two six-week windows for household yard waste collection for Oma-Gro composting — meaning that tons of additional organic materials are going to the landfill and creating methane, a potent greenhouse gas. At COP26, the recent international climate action conference, around 100 nations and parties signed on to a global pledge to cut methane emissions by 30% of 2020 levels by 2030.
Finally, I would like to draw attention to two recent reports. The first report emphasizes that local solar and battery storage, in partnership with large-scale renewables, will lead to more societal benefits and lower costs. The second, The New Coal: Plastics and Climate Change, states that as of 2020, the U.S. plastics industry is responsible for at least 232 million tons of carbon dioxide gas equivalent emissions per year. This equates to the emissions from 116 average-sized (500-megawatt) coal-fired power plants. Nebraska is a laggard in controlling plastic pollution and proliferation.
Clearly, the solutions to climate change are complex; therefore a climate action plan should rise to the challenge. Doing so will make for a healthier, cleaner and fairer society.
David E. Corbin, Ph.D. is the chair of the Energy Committee of the Nebraska Sierra Club and is on the advisory board of the American Public Health Association’s Center for Climate, Health and Equity. He has been working on climate issues for decades.