Midlands Voices: Omaha has many positive options to boost the Old Market

I lived in the Old Market area for six years. I walked or bicycled there nearly every day. After 50-plus years, this “old” friend of Omahans and visitors from literally all over the world, looks tired, worn out, and is begging for a rejuvenated and fresh “New” look.
I agree with Bob Marks’ recent column about the Old Market. His suggestion for a pedestrian-only mall from 10th Street to 12th Street along Howard Street would definitely be something “New.”
The timing right now is perfect for a “New” Old Market! Soon, there will be “New” looks for the Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland Park, Lewis & Clark Landing and the entire Omaha riverfront, the Holland Center’s open-air concert site, brand new apartments, downtown hotels and the “old” Civic Auditorium site.
Other than a possible pedestrian mall along Howard Street, what else could, or should, be done for this good, “old” friend called the Old Market? Well, here are some ideas:
1. Bring back that “old” idea of markets — we have a terrific Saturday Farmers Market April-October. Why not expand that idea?
2. Clean the sidewalks of pigeon and pet waste to keep them inviting, healthy and cared for.
3. Inspect and repair sidewalks that are cracked, heaved up and may cause accidents.
4. Clean the alleys and make use of that space by creating quaint and cozy sitting niches with bistro tables, potted trees, plants and flowers.
5. As for the historic brick buildings, facade cleaning and tuckpointing as needed
6. Repairing, rebuilding, replacing and extending throughout the Old Market the wonderful rooftop planters filled with colorful flowers spilling over the planters’ sides.
7. Relocating the nostalgic carriage rides to allow that showcase corner planter to be filled with colorful plants and flowers rather than straw.
8. Add a sound system to the Old Market area for airing music, Creighton-Iowa-Nebraska sports events, the College World Series games, etc.
9. Hold seasonal festivals: In spring, markets and Berkshire Hathaway events. In summer, College World Series events. In fall, apple, pumpkin, gourd markets, pumpkin-carving events; broadcast Iowa and Nebraska football games. In winter, business window decorating contests, holiday parade, ice sculpture events, strolling carolers, holiday music played through the sound system.
10. Hot Shops Art Festival — those artists are “crazy” good.
11. Attend to and focus on Old Market curb appeal — the trees along the sidewalk should not be used as a pet waste area.
12. Invite area student musical groups from Iowa and Nebraska to showcase their talents.
13. Live music events by local bands.
14. Old Market/Omaha restaurant chef competitions.
15. Keep white tree lights glowing in the evenings all year long.
16. Outline building rooftops with white lights.
17. Place hanging flower baskets on antique-looking brackets attached to the lampposts.
The timing is perfect! Let’s make this good “old” friend we call the Old Market “NEW” again!
Diane Johnson is a former Old Market resident.