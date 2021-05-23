Midlands Voices: Omaha has many positive options to boost the Old Market

Old Market shop owners look ahead to a better future after setbacks, including fire, protests and a pandemic.

I lived in the Old Market area for six years. I walked or bicycled there nearly every day. After 50-plus years, this “old” friend of Omahans and visitors from literally all over the world, looks tired, worn out, and is begging for a rejuvenated and fresh “New” look.

I agree with Bob Marks’ recent column about the Old Market. His suggestion for a pedestrian-only mall from 10th Street to 12th Street along Howard Street would definitely be something “New.”

The timing right now is perfect for a “New” Old Market! Soon, there will be “New” looks for the Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland Park, Lewis & Clark Landing and the entire Omaha riverfront, the Holland Center’s open-air concert site, brand new apartments, downtown hotels and the “old” Civic Auditorium site.

Other than a possible pedestrian mall along Howard Street, what else could, or should, be done for this good, “old” friend called the Old Market? Well, here are some ideas:

1. Bring back that “old” idea of markets — we have a terrific Saturday Farmers Market April-October. Why not expand that idea?