Midlands Voices: Omaha is at the crossroads of history; UNO has solutions

The thread that connects each of these projects throughout Omaha’s history is the fact that they were built by Nebraskans and are sustained through strategic investments for the benefit of our city, our state and our nation.

History doesn’t always repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes.

Today, our state and our nation both face pressing needs for which the University of Nebraska at Omaha is in a strategic position to provide solutions. We need a new generation of counterterrorism experts to track, understand and mitigate domestic and international threats to national security. We need professionals with skills in science, technology, engineering and math who can quickly adapt and meet the workforce demands of an ever-evolving economy. We need to produce research, technology and devices that support a healthier society and human mobility as we work toward a post-pandemic world.

Nebraska is ready and willing to meet each of these needs. This time, the foundations to address these issues don’t need to be built from scratch the same way they needed to be in our state’s past. In fact, they already exist on UNO’s campus.