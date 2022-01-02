 Skip to main content
Midlands Voices: Omaha is at the crossroads of history; UNO has solutions
Midlands Voices: Omaha is at the crossroads of history; UNO has solutions

The Omaha we know today was shaped by strategic investments in projects that addressed the state and the nation’s most urgent needs.

More than 150 years ago, the need to transport people and goods westward led to the establishment of Union Pacific in Omaha. The selection of our city as a trailhead for the way to the west was an economic catalyst that also shaped our identity as a determined, resilient community.

After World War II, when the United States needed a headquarters for its nuclear strike forces, the Department of Defense selected Offutt Air Force Base as the location for Strategic Air Command. Today, Offutt is one of Nebraska’s largest employers and has annual economic impact of $2.7 billion.

As young professionals and their families flocked to our community to fill jobs created by these economic booms, teachers were in high demand to educate their children. The need for an educator pipeline became imperative. Today, 50% of teachers in the metro area and one-third of all teachers in Nebraska hold at least one degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

As the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation in early 2020, the White House looked to the University of Nebraska Medical Center to monitor some of the nation’s first coronavirus patients and provide insights about how to mitigate the spread of the virus. UNMC continues to be trusted for its insight as the nation continues to address this pandemic and anticipate and combat future pandemics.

The thread that connects each of these projects throughout Omaha’s history is the fact that they were built by Nebraskans and are sustained through strategic investments for the benefit of our city, our state and our nation.

History doesn’t always repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes.

Today, our state and our nation both face pressing needs for which the University of Nebraska at Omaha is in a strategic position to provide solutions. We need a new generation of counterterrorism experts to track, understand and mitigate domestic and international threats to national security. We need professionals with skills in science, technology, engineering and math who can quickly adapt and meet the workforce demands of an ever-evolving economy. We need to produce research, technology and devices that support a healthier society and human mobility as we work toward a post-pandemic world.

Nebraska is ready and willing to meet each of these needs. This time, the foundations to address these issues don’t need to be built from scratch the same way they needed to be in our state’s past. In fact, they already exist on UNO’s campus.

UNO is home to NCITE, a counterterrorism center developed in collaboration with the Department of Defense, as well as 17 other universities across the nation. In its short time, NCITE has already proven itself to be essential to national security efforts. The university is also home to cutting-edge interdisciplinary biomechanics researchers and facilities dedicated to advancing human health and mobility. In addition, UNO’s commitment to lifelong learning is manifested through the STEM TRAIL Center, which is dedicated to educating and reskilling students of all ages in STEM fields.

Just like the creation of Union Pacific and the selection of Offutt to house the Strategic Air Command, investment in these areas will be the catalyst for untold economic benefit for Omaha and for Nebraska.

Just as we have in our past, now is the time to seize this opportunity as a city and state to invest in these priority areas that hold the potential to transform lives around the globe, boost the state’s economy and refocus the nation’s attention on the heartland.

History is speaking to us. We need to listen.

Joanne Li, Ph.D., is chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

