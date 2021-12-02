Midlands Voices: Omaha's Italian community reaches out to Native Americans

The December meeting of OSDIA, Grand Lodge of Nebraska will include a motion by the state’s CSJ to “spezzare il pane” (break bread) and extend an invitation to the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs. Not only do we want to have them feast on bread from our beloved Italian bakeries, Orsi’s and Rotella’s, but we would also like them feast on our well-known “Pasta Like Mama’s and Nana’s.” In addition, we can show them a history of the Italians of Omaha, their involvement with OSDIA over many years, and the pride our generations have for our beloved America and Italia.

We want to do this in a good way, an honest way. It is a simple approach for us because we believe, we want to understand, as much to be understood, for the dignity of man is an astounding fact to us. Joseph R. Wood, author of “Dignity and Distance, The Catholic Thing,” Nov. 19, 2021, reinforces this when he writes, “That’s what dignity is: what God put in us that we justly recognize in others and ask that others recognize in us. Both at a distance, and up close.”

George Matuella is chair of CSJ, OSDIA Grand Lodge of Nebraska, Cristoforo Columbo Lodge Filial # 1419, P.J. Asta and Gio Portera are CSJ members. They are Omaha residents.