Midlands Voices: Omaha's Italian community reaches out to Native Americans

“Unless you believe, you will not understand.”
— St. Augustine
Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America (OSDIA) is the “largest and oldest national organization for men and women of Italian heritage in the United States.” Our organization includes the Commission for Social Justice (CSJ) as its anti-defamation arm. Recognizing the need to fight negative stereotyping of Italian Americans, CSJ was founded in 1979 and interacts with groups to promote and safeguard their culture, race and religion with dignity and respect.
An extension of this effort is the Positive Image Program. Through a partnership with the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian Organizations, OSDIA and the CSJ have fostered a brochure, “Why Columbus Matters,” as to why the great Renaissance explorer “should be remembered and celebrated, not just by Italian Americans, but by all Americans.”
We realize there will be those who support this, and those that will not, in particular, Indigenous Peoples. It is our sincerest hopes and prayers walking a path together toward understanding will lead to the start of a belief in each other. This can nurture our efforts to appreciate God’s Good Green and Mother Earth as a way of opening a dialogue. Sicily was once considered “a breadbasket for the Roman Republic,” and along with the beauty of Italia, this love for the land is something we proudly share with Indigenous Peoples.
The December meeting of OSDIA, Grand Lodge of Nebraska will include a motion by the state’s CSJ to “spezzare il pane” (break bread) and extend an invitation to the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs. Not only do we want to have them feast on bread from our beloved Italian bakeries, Orsi’s and Rotella’s, but we would also like them feast on our well-known “Pasta Like Mama’s and Nana’s.” In addition, we can show them a history of the Italians of Omaha, their involvement with OSDIA over many years, and the pride our generations have for our beloved America and Italia.
We want to do this in a good way, an honest way. It is a simple approach for us because we believe, we want to understand, as much to be understood, for the dignity of man is an astounding fact to us. Joseph R. Wood, author of “Dignity and Distance, The Catholic Thing,” Nov. 19, 2021, reinforces this when he writes, “That’s what dignity is: what God put in us that we justly recognize in others and ask that others recognize in us. Both at a distance, and up close.”
George Matuella is chair of CSJ, OSDIA Grand Lodge of Nebraska, Cristoforo Columbo Lodge Filial # 1419, P.J. Asta and Gio Portera are CSJ members. They are Omaha residents.