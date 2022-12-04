Midlands Voices: Omaha's streetcar plan should be delayed pending further review

Days before the Omaha City Council streetcar construction bond public hearing, we’re still waiting for the long-promised financial plan. But, even without, we know enough to demand action be delayed until a complete — and independent — analysis is performed.

We we were told the streetcar was essential because “downtown Omaha lost approximately 21,000 jobs in the last five decades;” turns out that those “five decades” actually ran from 1963 to 2014 — and from 2014 to 2020, downtown added over 4,000 jobs, 22%.

We were told the “magic streetcar effect” would attract $3 billion to $5 billion of new development — but the report has no such statement, only presentation that, if all parcels in the streetcar corridor were developed to what is known as “highest and best use,” that would happen. This is roughly akin to saying, if every member of Nebraska’s football team would play to their full potential next fall, we’re a lock for the college football playoffs.

As to what is actually driving downtown Omaha’s strong development, one of the key factors is the tax increment financing program that allows developers 15% or more of their costs paid out of their property tax payments. As the Mutual headquarters deal shows, that’s just for starters; between their TIF, the city buying parking at both the new and old headquarters, and other multi-million dollar concessions, many of which have not been quantified, the net present value of the city’s payments to Mutual will equal or exceed half of the upward revised $600 million projection. (Note: All developers know what is in each deal. From now on, every developer will ask for what Mutual got — or more.)

Interestingly, in 2014, the same consultant who did the current streetcar development projection reported that ORBT would have two-thirds the development potential of streetcar. I could argue that the bus should be higher rated, but, since ORBT was approved in 2014, it appears that at least two-thirds of the development potential of streetcar has already been achieved — as evidenced by the strong job growth since ORBT’s approval.

Since COVID kicked off the incredible work-at-home shift, the demand for office space has shrunk . Rather than worrying about how the city will handle all the new development, a more practical concern might be how the downtown landlords will handle the huge decrease in demand — as evidenced by Mutual shifting from having 4,000 employees in its new headquarters to 2,500, putting another 300,000 square-feet on the market.

The streetcar proponents keep telling us that the streetcar isn’t about transportation. That I agree with; the only ridership projection is from 2018 for about 470 round-trip passengers a day. It hasn’t been updated, perhaps because it was made before ORBT went into operation and many of those 470 will stick with ORBT. Each of the 470 would cost the Omaha taxpayers about $31,000 per year — it would be cheaper to lease a car for each one, and pay the fuel, maintenance, insurance and parking.

Assuming that there is a good reason to go ahead with the streetcar, why hasn’t the city done what almost every other streetcar-curious city has done — look for federal funding that can pay a quarter to a half of the initial cost?

What’s the rush? Trying to get it approved before people catch on?

It is way past time that this proposal is delayed for a proper, independent review — meaning not only by those who with expertise, but do not stand to get millions of contracts if the streetcar is approved — and only if the project is approved.

The public hearing is Tuesday afternoon. If you can’t be there in person, let your elected city officials know that you think this proposal needs to be slowed and properly evaluated before being acted on.