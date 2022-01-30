Midlands Voices: On abortion, faith calls us to see nuance; not one size fits all

The Christian community as well as other communities of faith have not always done the best job at providing tender loving care to individuals with ovaries. Historically, that dealing has been wrapped in misogyny, patriarchy and even homophobia and transphobia (to name a few).
We may be somewhat oblivious to our harmful ways because we fail to hear the voices of those most affected as we act in religious and cultural arrogance as well as privilege. We have failed to open our ears and hearts to those in need of what faith communities have to offer because we have predetermined what these communities need from our positions of elitism. This manifest-destiny, religious-colonizing attitude has been at the core of land invasions, theft of land, people, goods and services. This religious zeal has also manifested in the realm of the rights of individuals born with ovaries.
Each year around this time of year, some Christians gather to march in favor of banning abortion while others watch in silence. Some wonder if they can reconcile their faith with their belief that decisions about abortion belong to patients. Others, who have had an abortion, wish for understanding as to why they needed the procedure and why the issue is not so black and white. Religiously, the Christian perspective (with disagreements even within that faith tradition) is not the only vantage point concerning abortion. Marchers may be shocked to know Jews, Buddhists and Hindus overwhelmingly support keeping abortion legal.
And this year, people will be watching and wondering if Nebraska’s state senators will outright ban abortion, forcing people who need the procedure to delay care, to travel hundreds of miles to another state or to carry a pregnancy to term against their will. Of course, this impact would fall hardest on those communities that have the least access to any health care: Nebraskans who are poor, Nebraskans of color and those living in rural communities.
A nuanced approach reveals that our faith does not always require an “either/or” mentality. Biblical precedent has provided us with a “yes/and” or “both/and” option, making space for circumstantial permissions and case by case analysis. Jesus himself broke religious and cultural norms by not condemning someone caught in adultery, touching a leprous man and other actions. Some would deem him to esteem nonviolence only while others would highlight the stories of him turning over tables in the temple and using a whip.
These scriptural discrepancies or conflicts do not cause us to throw away the book, but rather to engage in conversation, to listen to one another and determine what is for the highest good for individuals as well as the collective, understanding nuance has its place even in biblical matters. This nuance belongs in the conversation around abortion.
I believe it is possible to see birthing as a priority and way of life within the context of your own personal life, family and community while making space for those who believe in, find need for and seek abortions.
We must be cautioned not to allow privilege to guide the way. Privilege is evident when someone’s identity and decisions around their own body is made a matter of prohibitive legislation. As an out, gay Black pastor in Nebraska, I know what it is like to be on the nonprivileged end of the discussion and legislation.
Each day, I pray for more compassion as we open our hearts and minds to nuanced and new conversations. As we move forward on this issue impacting all of us, I pray our leaders are guided by Paul’s sage advice to the Romans: “Make every effort to do what leads to peace.”
Midlands Voices January 2022
Midlands Voices columns published in January 2022.
State Sen. John McCollister writes: "Republican voters have been so pumped full of lies from conservative talk radio, Fox News and conspiracy outlets like OANN, that any law is then seen as some draconian overreach of government power."
The last two years have taught us that we don’t have the luxury of working in silos any longer.
Kenneth Keith writes: "We once again have the opportunity to rise to the occasion, to come together in the face of adversity."
Gov. Pete Ricketts: "On behalf of all Nebraskans, thank you to members of the Nebraska National Guard for your dedicated service to our state."
Today, our state and our nation both face pressing needs for which the University of Nebraska at Omaha is in a strategic position to provide solutions.
State Sen. Megan Hunt plans to introduce legislation removing Nebraska's legal hurdles to abortion.
Darryl Brown Jr., is the founding and senior pastor of Kingdom Builders Christian Center of Omaha.