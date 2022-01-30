Midlands Voices: On abortion, faith calls us to see nuance; not one size fits all

The Christian community as well as other communities of faith have not always done the best job at providing tender loving care to individuals with ovaries. Historically, that dealing has been wrapped in misogyny, patriarchy and even homophobia and transphobia (to name a few).

We may be somewhat oblivious to our harmful ways because we fail to hear the voices of those most affected as we act in religious and cultural arrogance as well as privilege. We have failed to open our ears and hearts to those in need of what faith communities have to offer because we have predetermined what these communities need from our positions of elitism. This manifest-destiny, religious-colonizing attitude has been at the core of land invasions, theft of land, people, goods and services. This religious zeal has also manifested in the realm of the rights of individuals born with ovaries.