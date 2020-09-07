Midlands Voices: On Labor Day, let's honor labor's important role in our society

No matter where we live, or what we look like, most of us believe that if you work for a living you ought to earn a living, and that if you go to work, you shouldn’t have to focus on whether you have been needlessly infected and are bringing that infection back home with you to your family and friends.
Ironically, on Labor Day in 2020, both are real concerns for everyday wage earners, and both are core concerns of the American labor movement.
Labor unions in the U.S. actually date back to the colonial era. And it was the Gilded Age when unions began to take off. The economic power awakened in the aftermath of the Civil War saw those who sell their intelligence, experience and strength to an employer to earn a living swell to over half the workforce.
The Gilded Age is notable for the huge contrasts it created in the populace. There were “Robber Barons” and “Huddled Masses Yearning to Breathe Free.” One group had the political power to shape public policy focusing on the economy as it saw fit. The other larger group was powerless to do much of anything until they began organizing labor unions.
There were large labor strikes in steel, rail and other emerging industries elevating the national appreciation for the importance of organized labor. Finally in 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a bill declaring Labor Day a federal holiday. It is a day dedicated to the reality that everyday wage earners need an independent voice in the workplace, and that the “best friend” of Main Street merchants is a well-compensated workforce.
So, now we come to a time where the economic hardships plaguing everyday wage earners is, in some minds, potentially the worst economic downturn since the 1930s. Add to that, the fear that just going to work is dangerous to you and your family’s health, and the future looks truly daunting.
What about the American labor movement? What does it exist to do? How does it going about accomplishing its goals?
Samuel Gompers was the first president of the American Federation of Labor. He was asked about what labor wants, and his reply became organized labor’s first mission statement:
“What do we want? More schoolhouses and less jails; more books and less arsenals; more learning, less crime; more leisure, less greed; more justice, less revenge; in fact, more of the opportunities to cultivate our better natures.”
Organized labor exists to challenge the economy in ways that puts a fair shot at the American Dream within the reach of all who sell their intelligence, experience and strength to earn a living both union and non-union.
Unions negotiate binding labor agreements with their employers. Those agreements, in most instances, cover issues of wages, hours of work, and other terms and conditions of employment. In the current environment, health and safety are a mandatory item of bargaining, and are first and foremost in many union members’ minds.
In Nebraska, packing plants have been the centers of virus spread. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was created because history revealed that employers, left to the own devices, appeared to put the well-being of their employees on the back burner. In this crisis, OSHA, which exists to address workplace health and safety with enforceable guidelines, has issued unenforceable “suggestions” for employers, who are dealing with COVID-19 exposures.
In union workplaces, because health and safety is a mandatory item of bargaining, unions have a voice in how the employer chooses to respond to OSHA suggestions.
What about the others, who go to work every day and also are without the protection of a union contract? Service workers all across the economy are vulnerable and without meaningful democracy in their workplaces. In this year, facing this pandemic, it’s time for them to consider forming a union in their workplaces.
In a non-union workplace, employers are guided by the default in U.S. labor relations: at-will-employment. Under this doctrine, employers have the unilateral right to determine how to respond to OSHA’s unenforceable “suggestions. “ They may choose to implement or not, often depending on how the safeguards affect the ability to make a profit for owner/investors.
So, as we contemplate the first federal holiday of the fall, let’s think about organized labor’s contributions. They brought us the weekend. They created the ladders that allowed those everyday wage earners climb out of poverty and into the middle class. They worked to get OSHA enacted over the objections of employers.
Unions are perhaps one of the most misunderstood institutions in our society, but on Labor Day, let us hope they can once again create those ladders that this troubling economy holds for Nebraska employee and employers.
John Kretzschmar is director of the William Brennan Institute for Labor Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
