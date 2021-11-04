Midlands Voices: Online platform boosts Omaha-area STEM effort

The STEM Community Platform, at STEMplatform.org, allows organizations and businesses to conveniently share internships that students, professionals and educators can utilize. Students can find and apply for internships in a desired career field and take part in real-life career experiences that promote successful development and critical thinking in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. These opportunities will help ensure a talented, thriving and equitable workforce for generations to come.

In our fifth year, OSE seeks to build a strong infrastructure and capacity to advocate for programs and innovative models in our community. As we expand evidence-driven research, assessments and outcomes, we strive to grow a talented tech pipeline through community development, recruitment and retention.

The STEM Community Platform will continue to grow into the future thanks to our ongoing connections and partnerships throughout Nebraska. We are currently working alongside the Nebraska Tech Collaborative, Beyond School Bells, Prairie STEM and Million Girls Moonshot to increase STEM program offerings throughout the state.

The STEM Community Platform also has the support from founding and supporting community partners, which include Cox, Facebook, AIM Institute, Clarkson College, CyncHealth, First National Bank of Omaha, Iowa West Foundation, Nebraska Department of Education, Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Julie Sigmon is executive director of the Omaha STEM Ecosystem.