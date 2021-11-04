Midlands Voices: Online platform boosts Omaha-area STEM effort

Millions of STEM jobs go unfilled each year due to an ongoing nationwide shortage of STEM professionals. This shortage hits home in Nebraska. National STEM Day on Nov. 8 highlights the importance of creating accessible STEM opportunities for all, especially populations currently underrepresented in STEM fields.
Fewer than 46% of Nebraska’s fourth-grade students are proficient in math, according to the U.S. Department of Education. By eighth grade, proficiency drops to less than 38%, and similar is true in science. This creates concern, as a healthy, vibrant community depends on a skilled and growing workforce. To achieve this end, connecting programs and resources to facilitate effective and efficient career pathways to close the talent gap is essential.
At Omaha STEM Ecosystem (OSE), we have been committed to transforming the greater Omaha area into a robust center of STEM excellence and innovation since the organization’s inception five years ago. We recently launched the STEM Community Platform, a community effort launched in partnership with AIM Institute and presented by Cox.
The platform is an online hub for high-quality STEM resources, including programs, events, career exploration tools and now internships. Internships are vital in the development of STEM skills for students in their career exploration.
The STEM Community Platform, at STEMplatform.org, allows organizations and businesses to conveniently share internships that students, professionals and educators can utilize. Students can find and apply for internships in a desired career field and take part in real-life career experiences that promote successful development and critical thinking in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. These opportunities will help ensure a talented, thriving and equitable workforce for generations to come.
In our fifth year, OSE seeks to build a strong infrastructure and capacity to advocate for programs and innovative models in our community. As we expand evidence-driven research, assessments and outcomes, we strive to grow a talented tech pipeline through community development, recruitment and retention.
The STEM Community Platform will continue to grow into the future thanks to our ongoing connections and partnerships throughout Nebraska. We are currently working alongside the Nebraska Tech Collaborative, Beyond School Bells, Prairie STEM and Million Girls Moonshot to increase STEM program offerings throughout the state.
The STEM Community Platform also has the support from founding and supporting community partners, which include Cox, Facebook, AIM Institute, Clarkson College, CyncHealth, First National Bank of Omaha, Iowa West Foundation, Nebraska Department of Education, Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Julie Sigmon is executive director of the Omaha STEM Ecosystem.