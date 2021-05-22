Midlands Voices: Open, honest dialogue needed on Israeli-Palestinian issue

What if, rather than grasping at certainty, we cultivate the capacity to see and know more — to deepen, widen and lengthen our perspectives? According to Tony Schwartz, author of “The Way We’re Working Isn’t Working,” “Deepening depends on a willingness to challenge a blind spot, deeply held assumption, and fixed belief. Widening means taking into account more perspectives — and stakeholders — in order to address any given problem from multiple vantage points. Lengthening requires focusing on not just the immediate consequences of a decision but also its likely impact over time.” What if we sought this path together?

Schwartz suggests teams and individuals can think deeply about complex problems by cultivating a new practice, including these three techniques:

1. Begin by asking: “What am I not seeing here?” and “What else might be true?”

2. Pay close attention to how you’re feeling. Embracing complexity is not just a cognitive challenge, but also an emotional one. In part, it’s about learning to manage negative emotions — anger and fear above all.

3. Managing complexity requires courage — the willingness to name privilege and power, sit in the discomfort of uncertainty in an effort to experiment with new ways to hear and understand the “other side.”