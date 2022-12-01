Midlands Voices: OPPD Board should repeal its net zero carbon policy

At the Nov. 17, OPPD Board meeting, I asked OPPD’s directors to do the right thing. The requests were simple and in the best interests of OPPD’s customer-owners. As a government entity without a profit motive, OPPD stands in a unique relationship with its customer-owners that the board continues to ignore.
USA Today reports that 20% of all Americans are behind in their utility bills (Aug. 24). MUD has warned its customers that they will likely pay 18% more this winter (OWH, Oct. 30). For many people, this is a crisis. Do they eat or pay their utility bills?
Thankfully, OPPD has an Energy Assistance Program to help its customer-owners. But the program is tiny compared to the need this winter. OPPD CEO L. Javier Fernandez told the board that its program only spent $303,000 in 2021 (CEO’s comments to the OPPD Board, YouTube video at 24:49, Nov. 17, 2022). OPPD, on the other hand, had $412 million in self-reported cash liquidity as of Sept. 30 (OPPD website, self-liquidity worksheet). I asked the board to contribute $10 million of its money to help its customer-owners in their time of need. Two percent of OPPD’s liquidity is not material.
Currently, OPPD is committed to achieving net zero carbon by 2050. OPPD’s consultant told it that this will require buildings 3,000 MW of solar, 3,800 MW of wind and 800 MW of battery storage at the cost of at least $28 billion (E3, Inc. draft final report of 2021 to OPPD Board regarding Pathways to Decarbonization. The $28 billion recommendation appears at page 61).
OPPD is asking its customer-owners to greatly sacrifice in order to save the planet from global warming by 2100. I asked the board to do the small — and right thing — of lowering the temperatures in OPPD’s buildings to 67 degrees. Since leaders lead and walk the walk and not just talk the talk, I requested that the directors and top managers to do the same in their homes. If the existence of life on Earth is really at stake, action by any means necessary is essential.
OPPD has gross revenue of about $1 billion, but it is proposing to spend $28 billion to achieve net zero carbon. Common sense dictates that this will result in a giant increase in electric utility bills for OPPD’s customer-owners.
The states of Minnesota and Wisconsin are both planning to achieve net zero carbon. Nebraskans have traditionally demanded that their government entities be prudent in spending. In the last decade, $3.8 trillion has been spent world-wide to reduce fossil fuel consumption and it has declined by only 1% (Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs head of commodities, on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Oct. 3).
In light of this, I asked the OPPD Board to repeal its net zero carbon policy. The board works for its customer-owners. OPPD is not a private company. The right thing to do is to end OPPD’s pursuit of solar and wind energy.
