Midlands Voices: OPPD has pursued multi-faceted diversity outreach

The events of last summer after the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota brought the issues of racial diversity, inclusion and equity (DEI) into the forefront of our nation’s consciousness. At OPPD, these are conversations and work that have been going on for a number of years. Over the last six years, we have prioritized that work, stepping up our efforts. We strive to make sure our workforce reflects the diversity of the customers and communities we serve. And while we know that diverse organizations make better decisions, are more innovative and perform better, it is also the right thing to do.

While OPPD has already been doing significant DEI work inside the company, we know there is more that we can and must do. We are moving into areas that we’ve never navigated before and embracing the role of being a catalyst in the communities we proudly serve. The result is OPPD has doubled its activities in this regard.