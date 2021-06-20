Midlands Voices: OPPD has pursued multi-faceted diversity outreach

The events of last summer after the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota brought the issues of racial diversity, inclusion and equity (DEI) into the forefront of our nation’s consciousness. At OPPD, these are conversations and work that have been going on for a number of years. Over the last six years, we have prioritized that work, stepping up our efforts. We strive to make sure our workforce reflects the diversity of the customers and communities we serve. And while we know that diverse organizations make better decisions, are more innovative and perform better, it is also the right thing to do.
While OPPD has already been doing significant DEI work inside the company, we know there is more that we can and must do. We are moving into areas that we’ve never navigated before and embracing the role of being a catalyst in the communities we proudly serve. The result is OPPD has doubled its activities in this regard.
We know that diversity within our utility helps us make better decisions and gives us a more rounded perspective. The number of female executive-level managers at OPPD has gone from one to five — with women now making up half the senior leadership team, and during that time we added our first Latino to the senior leadership team, Javier Fernandez, who in July will become OPPD’s 13th CEO, after having previously served as vice president and chief financial officer. We also added our first member of the LGBTQ+ community to our senior leadership team.
For the past several years we have expanded our employee resource groups to include the African American Network, Latino Society of OPPD, OPPD Pride, and Empowering Working Families, giving our employees the opportunity to network, socialize and work on their professional development and to raise awareness of relevant issues.
In 2017 we brought in the Legacy I3 model to grow our talent pipeline and help build a diverse, qualified pool of workers with business-specific knowledge. Through this model, we have brought in and trained 94 African American, Latino and Asian high school students from around our community.
We established a series of “Gatherings,” meet-ups that provide our employees a combination of socializing, networking and career development opportunities for women and professionals of color. To date, 137 employees have attended.
We have also held “learning labs” that 126 white male leaders of our utility have completed to better understand the important role they play in DEI solutions within the utility and the broader community. While these labs were taking place prior to the murder of George Floyd, the events of last summer made it clear that we have more work to do with regard to DEI. In the past year, OPPD has taken more steps. Last summer, our senior management team, Human Capital business unit and two of our employee resource groups held a companywide town hall on race. It was an interactive virtual experience which included diversity roundtable discussions and small-group discussions so employees could share their own experiences and stories. Tim Burke was one of approximately 260 CEOs to date to join CEOs for CODE (Commitment to Opportunity, Diversity and Equity), making personal commitments to lead change and take specific actions within their companies and communities.
With Javier Fernandez becoming our CEO on July 1, the utility will remain focused on DEI, and our efforts will continue to grow. Fernandez, born and raised in Mexico City, shares the goal of allowing OPPD’s employees to feel comfortable in bringing their whole selves to the workplace and be respected and valued for their diversity. Our Core Values will continue to guide us in all that we do at OPPD: We honor our community, have a passion to serve and care about each other.
Timothy J. Burke retires this month as president and CEO of OPPD. Javier Fernandez will succeed him in those roles.