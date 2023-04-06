On Feb. 21, 2023, I attended a community meeting hosted by Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) at Florence City Hall. I recently moved to the Florence area and heard about the meeting through other community activists.
I soon discovered that this meeting and others that were taking place had to do with a decision OPPD made in regards to keeping the North Omaha coal plant operating longer than they promised. What was so alarming about this was that I was part of the original community-organizing effort to bring attention to the environmental justice concerns of pollution from the plant.
That was 10 years ago.
I sat in that board meeting when OPPD voted to retire coal at North Omaha by 2023. I thought OPPD was headed in a better direction.
Just a few months ago my husband, two children and I moved just a few blocks away from the North Omaha coal plant. As someone who suffered from asthma growing up, I worry for my boys growing up so close to a coal plant.
People are also reading…
And it’s not just the pollution and health effects that worry me. The coal plant is a massive carbon polluter. OPPD has a carbon reduction plan, but that plan has coal plants like North Omaha and Nebraska City on track to retire in 2050 — my kids will be the same age as I am now. All of the science is telling us that we must stop emitting carbon dioxide as soon as possible. A deadline of retiring its coal fleet by 2030 is both reasonably attainable and better for the future of Nebraska.
OPPD’s North Omaha coal plant has caused a lot of damage over the years . OPPD should continue to work with community members to help reduce those health impacts. Lastly, OPPD should retire all of their coal-fired power plants by 2030.
I worry for all the vulnerable populations in the world. My boys and I are privileged. We can afford inhalers. We can afford the things we need to protect us from climate catastrophes. I hope OPPD is doing all they can to protect the most vulnerable populations in our community. Climate change and environmental injustice aren’t going to fix themselves. It’s going to take real leadership from OPPD’s Board of Directors to get us through the next decade.
I know OPPD has worked hard over the years to keep our lights on. And I know that they have to maintain reliable, low-cost and environmentally-sensitive services. I believe they can do this while protecting my boys’ future. The Inflation Reduction Act is a good example of a tool that can help utilities retire coal plants earlier than expected. OPPD should do all they can to utilize this.
Recently, a local non-profit organization bought a few outdoor air monitors for citizens that live near the coal plant. These air monitors measure the amount of particulate matter from things like vehicle exhaust and the smokestacks in North Omaha. Depending on the amount of pollution in the air the monitor will emit a bright color coded neon light. This monitor will be outside of our home in the Florence neighborhood for others to see.
For my neighbors, my husband, my boys and I, it will tell us when we need to protect ourselves from breathing dirty air. It’s not quite the beacon of hope we were looking for, but until OPPD retires their coal plants, it will have to do.
OWH Midlands Voices March 2023
Paul A. Olson writes, "Nebraska is not in a good position to face a nuclear exchange, though our congressional representatives have been quite enthusiastic about new nuclear weapons."
Kacie Ware writes, "It is unbelievably cruel that Nebraska lawmakers believe that they know better than me what is best for my health and my life."
Lisa Sinsel writes, "(Pharmacy benefit managers) are one of the most overlooked — yet harmful — parts of the prescription drug supply chain."
Alison Somin and Bradyn Lawrence write, "Every individual appearing before a court deserves an opportunity to be heard by an unbiased court. "
The Rev. Richard Mannel writes, "Any decision regarding pregnancy requires wisdom, knowledge and understanding of individual situations, not politics. LB 626 is politics."
Cyrus Jaffery writes, "We must act collectively to do the right thing. We cannot forsake our allies, especially the women among them."
David Hodges and Daryl James write, "School choice opponents prefer the status quo. They like having a captive audience, which guarantees revenue regardless of performance."
Colonel Chris J. Krisinger writes, "Americans need to understand how ending fossil fuels would actually change their lives. This is especially true if Americans want to continue flying."
Meghan Sheehan, M.D., writes, "This bill doesn’t end in a picture of happy, growing families."
Midlands Voices: Carbon capture utilization and storage technology critical to Corn Belt farms' profitability
Julius Schaaf writes, "The ethanol industry is critical to profitability on our farms, this CCUS is a technology that will assure the corn ethanol place in liquid fuels is extended far into the future.."
Abigail Drucker, M.D., writes, "People seek to simplify hard problems. We like to put clear, bright lines around difficult topics to better define how we solve them. In medicine, though, rarely are there ever clear, bright lines that define care in complex lives and complex medical situations."
Joseph O’Meara writes, "Nebraska is at a crossroads in this regard and can either lead the state to a better future or follow along obediently with other states that have stubbornly committed to dark, angry — but ultimately empty — promises."
Stephanie Daubert, Jeff Francis & Nick O’Tool encourage state elected leaders to stand up and advocate for reasonable reimbursement rates essential to Nebraska hospitals and the communities they serve.
Nicky Wik writes, "Copay assistance should be something decided between the nonprofit or pharmaceutical companies offering them, and the patient receiving them."
Retired U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin writes, "Everyone should be able to find and afford nutritious food to feed their families."
Donald R. Frey writes, "Independent of our political passions, can we rationally discuss the root causes of our spiraling death rate and come up with realistic solutions?"
Nebraska Sen. Lou Ann Linehan writes, "Why should the potential of other children, too many of whom are struggling, and who have no control over their family’s income or ZIP code, be limited?"
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan writes, "As frustrating as it is that anyone would use school safety for a hoax, we’re thankful everyone is safe and deeply grateful for law enforcement support."
Jayleesha Cooper and Brandon Villanueva Sanchez write, "The Opportunity Scholarship Act means more children, regardless of family income or zip code, can grow up to be neuroscientists, lawyers, or anything else they dream."
Will Spaulding, Ph.D., writes, "We can’t predict very accurately which patients will respond best to which treatment. The solution is a pragmatic trial-and-test approach."
Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D., writes, "Individuals run for and hold office. Each should be judged on his/her individual merit, experience and capability, not some category such as age, over which they have no control."
The Rev. Shari Woodbury writes, "Trying to impose one group’s religious beliefs on all of us by effectively banning abortion in Nebraska is wrong and un-American."
Raina Shoemaker writes, "With just 3,000 EVs in Nebraska, the EV market is still in its infancy ... But we are laying the groundwork right now for an industry that is likely to expand dramatically in the coming decades, so it is crucial for us to get it right."
Gary W. George writes, "A case could be made that a person on hospice has easier and even more readily available access to medical intervention because it is brought to them in their own homes."