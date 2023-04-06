On Feb. 21, 2023, I attended a community meeting hosted by Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) at Florence City Hall. I recently moved to the Florence area and heard about the meeting through other community activists.

I soon discovered that this meeting and others that were taking place had to do with a decision OPPD made in regards to keeping the North Omaha coal plant operating longer than they promised. What was so alarming about this was that I was part of the original community-organizing effort to bring attention to the environmental justice concerns of pollution from the plant.

That was 10 years ago.

I sat in that board meeting when OPPD voted to retire coal at North Omaha by 2023. I thought OPPD was headed in a better direction.

Just a few months ago my husband, two children and I moved just a few blocks away from the North Omaha coal plant. As someone who suffered from asthma growing up, I worry for my boys growing up so close to a coal plant.

And it’s not just the pollution and health effects that worry me. The coal plant is a massive carbon polluter. OPPD has a carbon reduction plan, but that plan has coal plants like North Omaha and Nebraska City on track to retire in 2050 — my kids will be the same age as I am now. All of the science is telling us that we must stop emitting carbon dioxide as soon as possible. A deadline of retiring its coal fleet by 2030 is both reasonably attainable and better for the future of Nebraska.

OPPD’s North Omaha coal plant has caused a lot of damage over the years . OPPD should continue to work with community members to help reduce those health impacts. Lastly, OPPD should retire all of their coal-fired power plants by 2030.

I worry for all the vulnerable populations in the world. My boys and I are privileged. We can afford inhalers. We can afford the things we need to protect us from climate catastrophes. I hope OPPD is doing all they can to protect the most vulnerable populations in our community. Climate change and environmental injustice aren’t going to fix themselves. It’s going to take real leadership from OPPD’s Board of Directors to get us through the next decade.

I know OPPD has worked hard over the years to keep our lights on. And I know that they have to maintain reliable, low-cost and environmentally-sensitive services. I believe they can do this while protecting my boys’ future. The Inflation Reduction Act is a good example of a tool that can help utilities retire coal plants earlier than expected. OPPD should do all they can to utilize this.

Recently, a local non-profit organization bought a few outdoor air monitors for citizens that live near the coal plant. These air monitors measure the amount of particulate matter from things like vehicle exhaust and the smokestacks in North Omaha. Depending on the amount of pollution in the air the monitor will emit a bright color coded neon light. This monitor will be outside of our home in the Florence neighborhood for others to see.

For my neighbors, my husband, my boys and I, it will tell us when we need to protect ourselves from breathing dirty air. It’s not quite the beacon of hope we were looking for, but until OPPD retires their coal plants, it will have to do.