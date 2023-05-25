Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To represent the people of our community, and become an active part of our democracy that we hold so dear, clearly is a high honor for any elected official. That same honor comes with the duty of ensuring that we are actively representing the voice and will of our constituents.

We are the elected and chosen individuals who serve in these seats where we actively vote on high stakes decisions regarding sizable budgets, tax levies, multi-million dollar contracts, transformative building projects and so much more. If we miss just one meeting due to illness or a periodic conflict, by default we miss out on voting and voicing the opinions of our constituents on that specific day.

Moreover, we as elected officials strive hard to honor and respect the duty and responsibilities of these positions and must constantly aim to fulfill these roles with dignity, integrity and compassion for those we serve.

Given the arrest of Councilman Vinnie Palermo on March 10, 2023, and the subsequent decision by the judge in his case to keep him detained during his federal court proceedings, both Councilman Palermo and his constituency find themselves in a difficult situation. I am one of those constituents who lives in City Council District 4, and I also represent the same geographic South Omaha area on the County Board that Councilman Palermo represents on the City Council.

Regardless of the district or specific constituency affected in such a circumstance as this, all community residents and voters deserve to have an active voice and representative at all levels of government. It is, after all, our highest honor and duty to ensure that we are that active voice and representative when we serve in these elected roles.

If I, for example, were ever in a situation where I would miss three to six to 12-plus months of meetings in an elected role, either due to illness or any other reason, then certainly I would have to make the difficult decision to vacate that role and allow for the public to have a representative who could, in fact, be active for every public meeting and be able to engage with constituents in-between meetings.

I do not take lightly the difficulties of the families affected in this whole situation. Many lives have been affected, and will continue to be adversely affected throughout these proceedings. The words that I share today, alongside those of that of the Omaha World-Herald Editorial Board (May 7, 2023) and Councilman Brinker Harding (Midlands Voices, May 12, 2023), are not stated to simply expedite a potential vacancy appointment on the City Council. No, they are stated to provide for a deeper reflection for Councilman Palermo and close counsel to think about, “What does the honor and duty of this elected role require of me at this moment?” and “How can my constituents best be served in this circumstance?”

I maintain faith that Councilman Palermo will make the right call very soon, prior to the City Council having to wait until late July to take further action, so that District 4 constituents can have an active representative as the city enters the immensely important budget season and also votes on other matters that come before it on a weekly basis.

As elected officials, duty and honor are constantly calling, and so are the constituents of District 4.