Midlands Voices: Our leaders and institutions must do a better job of local racial dialogue

When James Scurlock was killed by Jake Gardner, Omaha was already wrestling with the widespread angst over racial justice in our nation. The subsequent drama from this incident has hurt our wounded community even further. It didn’t start out this way.

The initial decision by the County Attorney’s Office to bring no charges against Gardner was met by anger and hurt, but Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine made the temperate, appropriate decision to allow a grand jury to review the case. At the time, he stated he had “no problem with any oversight about (our) decisions. … I welcome and support the calling of a grand jury to review evidence in this rare instance” (Omaha World-Herald, June 3). This struck a different tone than that of many prosecutors across the country and, indeed, helped to ease tensions in our community. Unfortunately, that moderate tone was short-lived.