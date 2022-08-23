Midlands Voices: Passing higher education reforms is economically imperative

Post-secondary institutions are the number one producer of highly skilled labor in the United States. As the workforce shortage nationwide persists and our economy nears recession, strengthening our schools at every level is more important than ever. And failing to act on needed higher education reforms could have significant consequences for our economy down the line.

Right now, there is a concerning lack of trusted information on the state of our country’s higher education system. As taxpayers, we all have a vested interest in student outcomes. Because of how critical maintaining a pipeline of skilled workers is for our economy, postsecondary institutions receive billions of dollars annually from the federal government.

However, our higher education system is one of the only fields receiving substantial amounts of federal dollars that does not have clear established reporting requirements to continue funding.

Decades of little oversight has given some bad actors in our postsecondary ecosystem a free pass to cash enrollment checks and take advantage of prospective students and their families. It’s time to do something about this accountability gap.

As someone who works in the trade industry, I can attest first-hand to the enormous labor shortage crushing many small businesses around the country. Building back our talent pipeline following the COVID-19 pandemic is imperative to stabilizing our economy. The U.S. was once a world leader in preparing the next generation for the workplace and if we want to stay globally competitive, we must get back on track.

Fortunately, there is one bill moving in Washington that could help everyone see a return on their investment. Co-sponsored by a group of bipartisan leaders, the College Transparency Act establishes a trustworthy public facing database which will track key indicators of student success. By making data like student enrollment numbers, post-grad income, program completion statistics of all degree programs, and employment outcomes public, we’re empowering prospective students and their families to make well-informed decisions about their financial futures.

As we brace for more economic turmoil, this common sense (and frankly, non-controversial) reform will fix an increasingly relevant and concerning data blind spot.

I believe passing the CTA will provide needed stakeholder insight into student outcome trends and help identify where institutions should focus their retention efforts. Holding higher education accountable for building the workforce of tomorrow starts with tracking student outcomes, it’s really that simple.

The CTA strikes a balance between creating transparency within the higher education system and protecting the valuable investment of resources by taxpayers and students alike. Passing basic oversight measures like the CTA will shed a needed light on how taxpayer funded institutions are preparing the workforce of tomorrow.

I applaud our U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse for seeing the merits of this bill and adding his name as a co-sponsor. His leadership and support of economic and student focused reforms has been and will continue to be instrumental to improving the state of our nation’s high education system. His experience as the former president of Midland University provides perspective on this topic that his colleagues would be seriously remiss to ignore.

Let’s secure our country’s economic future, uplift tomorrow’s generation of skilled labor, and pass long overdue higher education reforms.