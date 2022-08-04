Midlands Voices: Pathways to Decarbonization could harm Nebraska economy

David D. Begley

The July 28 Midlands Voices piece by the Citizens’ Climate Change Lobby regarding OPPD’s decarbonization policy left out many important facts that OPPD ratepayers would be surprised to learn.

In 2019, OPPD adopted a goal to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. OPPD then created its Pathways to Decarbonization program. As part of that program, OPPD hired E3, Inc. to prepare a report that cost about $1.5 million. In February of this year, the consultant’s report was delivered.

In order to achieve net zero carbon, OPPD was told to build 3,800 megawatts of new wind power and 3,000 megawatts of new solar polar. The cost to save the planet did not come cheap as it would require OPPD to spend at least $28 billion by 2050. Readers should know that OPPD only has about $1 billion in annual revenues. If OPPD continues down this foolish and expensive pathway, electric rates will necessarily skyrocket. OPPD’s misguided policy is the single biggest threat to the Nebraska economy as every person and business within OPPD’s service area is required, by law, to buy electricity from the OPPD monopoly.

Germany has been implementing net zero carbon policies for a number of years and electricity there is three times more expensive than in America. McKinsey & Company estimates that the global energy transition would require a capital expenditure of $3.5 trillion per year. This pipe dream of a net zero carbon would require a land area roughly twice the size of California. Nebraska would have to become the Chinese solar panel state instead of the Cornhusker State.

Right now, ESI Energy, LLC (a subsidiary of NextEra Energy) is attempting to build a 3,200-acre industrial solar development for $300 million in Cass County. There is strong local opposition to this project, in part, because this company was recently fined $6 million and placed on probation in federal court for killing American eagles. About 80% of solar panels and solar panel materials come from China. At the June OPPD board meeting, I asked that OPPD adopt policies of not doing business with criminals and entities that benefit from slave labor. My request has not yet been adopted.

Solar and wind interests have been subsidized for decades by American taxpayers. The Des Moines Register reported that Warren Buffett’s MidAmerican Energy has received $10 billion in federal income tax credits from 2004 to 2018.

The so-called Inflation Reduction Act would continue the federal handouts with $370 billion in free money. This includes an immediate investment tax credit of 30% for solar and wind projects and a production tax credit. The subsidy is for another decade. Arguably, the federal government would write a check to OPPD for all the expensive and unreliable solar and wind projects it builds.

With regard to delaying the closure of the coal units of North Omaha Station, I’m confident that OPPD’s engineers told the Board that there was a substantial risk of forced blackouts if the initial unrealistic timeline had to be honored.

Nebraskans shouldn’t be crucified by OPPD on a cross of wind turbine blades. It is imperative for the economic health of Nebraska that OPPD’s Pathways to Decarbonization be stopped.