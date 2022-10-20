Midlands Voices: Patient care for Nebraskans at risk without financial support

Hospitals in Nebraska are facing some of the strongest financial headwinds in decades, and inaction by public officials will limit access to health care services. While our hospitals remain steadfast in their commitment to compassionately care for every Nebraskan and to turn no one away, these facilities cannot weather the current workforce and inflation crisis without financial support.

Unfortunately, the dynamics of the labor force and overall economy are putting hospitals and the health care services they provide in serious jeopardy. This year, half of the hospitals across the country will operate in the red. As I travel Nebraska to meet with hospital leaders, the message I hear is loud and clear: We need help now. We cannot sustain providing health care services with reimbursements that do not keep up with the rising cost of care.

This boils down to a simple math problem. Hospitals are facing skyrocketing costs while their reimbursements from payers are woefully insufficient and stagnant. In the last two years alone, our hospitals reported labor costs up over 20%, supplies up 15% to 20%, food and utilities up 10%, and the cost of drugs up more than 35%. Nationally, overall hospital costs per patient grew more than 20% from pre-pandemic levels.

A savvy businessperson might look at these numbers and say, “You need to raise your prices, or you’ll go out of business.” However, it’s just not that simple when it comes to hospital finance.

Nebraska hospitals receive anywhere from 60% to 80% of their revenue from government payers, like Medicare and Medicaid. Reimbursement rates for these programs are set by federal and state government. For 2023, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services increased the Medicare inpatient payment rate 3.2% and the State of Nebraska increased the Medicaid reimbursement rate only 2%. So, Nebraska hospitals will receive a minimal payment increase while costs have soared over 20% in the last two years. This is the math problem.

Other challenges make this financial crisis even worse. The lack of nurses and medical support staff is not only driving up the cost of hospital labor, but it’s also limiting the number of procedures hospitals can complete. The health care workforce shortage is also impacting the ability to discharge patients to skilled nursing and long-term care, as these facilities struggle with staffing beds. When a patient cannot be discharged to skilled nursing or long-term care, hospitals often cover the costs of these extended stays without additional payment or reimbursement.

In addition, since the onset of COVID-19, hospitals are treating increasingly sicker patients that require longer stays. Recent data from Nebraska hospitals show that the average length of stay increased by 7% from early 2021 to early 2022.

Securing fair reimbursement from commercial insurers is another significant challenge for our hospitals. National consolidation in the health insurance marketplace has given insurers more power as they negotiate payment with hospitals. Many commercial payers are creating more barriers to patient care, like extensive prior authorization processes that require hospitals to add administrative staff. In fact, one major insurer has cut payments for telehealth services by 50%; this is especially concerning since telehealth has become a critical component of patient care for providers.

Without significant action soon to help hospitals weather this storm, we are going to see cuts to important health care services. Just a few months ago, a hospital in central Nebraska closed a psychiatric unit for senior citizens due to financial pressures; the unit served the entire region. Other hospitals are analyzing what services would need to be cut if hospital finances do not improve. These are gut-wrenching decisions that impact patients, hospital staffs and entire communities.

On behalf of our 92 member hospitals across the state, the Nebraska Hospital Association is calling on our policy makers and government leaders to take action and protect vital health care services across Nebraska, especially in our rural communities. We need our elected leaders to step forward on this issue and keep health care services adequately funded.