Midlands Voices: Peace and justice, not war and oppression, should guide Middle East

Zionist Israeli knees have been on top of native Palestinian necks since the establishment of the apartheid state of Israel. For the Palestinian Christians and Muslims, the establishment of an exclusive Jewish state came at the expense of losing their own national identity, destruction of and denial of their own history, loss of their national homeland and dispersion as refugees all over the world and in their own ancestral home. Israel with its expansive media reach and influential lobbyists around the world and especially in the U.S., has demonized and dehumanized the Palestinians to the extent that their right to resist the occupation is not acknowledged, their lives and rights do not matter and the calculated Israeli “peace” process subjected them to a brutal control over all aspects of their existence.

Over the years, Palestinians have lost faith in the international community, international law, the United Nations and in the U.S. as an honest broker. Following the latest atrocities, the Palestinian Authority and Arab leaders should recognize that you cannot normalize relationship with a colonial power, occupation, discrimination, racism and apartheid. Both Human Rights Watch and Israel’s leading human rights NGO, B’Tselem, detailed the legal analysis of the apartheid charge and persecution.