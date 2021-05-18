Midlands Voices: Peace and justice, not war and oppression, should guide Middle East

The hypocrisy, complicity and utter lack of logic in how our government addressed for the last 73 years and continues to address the violent and brutal treatment of the native Palestinians under Israeli occupation is disheartening. This complete disregard to the just cause of the Palestinian people is shameful and unconscionable. It is a disgrace to what our country stands for.
Over the last four years of the Trump fiasco, this intensified with the shattering of the “world order” as we knew it. While the world order was never respected by Israel since its establishment, Israel has been emboldened by the zealous support it received from Trump. Over the last several weeks, during the holiest months in Islam and celebrations of Christian Orthodox of Easter, Israel put more restrictions on Palestinians to enter Jerusalem, Jewish extremists staged provocative march to the holy city chanting “death to Arabs,” Israeli police helped Jewish colonists attempt their inhumane forced expulsion of tens of Palestinian families from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem and stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque, one the holiest sites for Muslims, firing tear gas and stunt grenades, while worshipers were praying, injuring 178, hospitalizing 80.
Sadly, the hypocrisy and utter disingenuous complicity of the American government and media ignored all of the above up until, as is always the case, Hamas retaliated with firing home-made rockets towards Israel. Now, the story is, Israel is retaliating for the firing of rockets from Gaza and violence erupts in Israel. Meanwhile, in one week, Israel killed 217 Palestinians including 58 children, injured thousands, leveled hundreds of residential buildings, destroyed schools and infrastructure, Arab citizens of Israel were lynched and their businesses destroyed. Ten Israelis killed. Ironically, our president declares that no excessive force has been used by Israel and forcefully states that Israel has the right to defend itself.
Zionist Israeli knees have been on top of native Palestinian necks since the establishment of the apartheid state of Israel. For the Palestinian Christians and Muslims, the establishment of an exclusive Jewish state came at the expense of losing their own national identity, destruction of and denial of their own history, loss of their national homeland and dispersion as refugees all over the world and in their own ancestral home. Israel with its expansive media reach and influential lobbyists around the world and especially in the U.S., has demonized and dehumanized the Palestinians to the extent that their right to resist the occupation is not acknowledged, their lives and rights do not matter and the calculated Israeli “peace” process subjected them to a brutal control over all aspects of their existence.
Over the years, Palestinians have lost faith in the international community, international law, the United Nations and in the U.S. as an honest broker. Following the latest atrocities, the Palestinian Authority and Arab leaders should recognize that you cannot normalize relationship with a colonial power, occupation, discrimination, racism and apartheid. Both Human Rights Watch and Israel’s leading human rights NGO, B’Tselem, detailed the legal analysis of the apartheid charge and persecution.
Israel has to confront the fact that its existence is not dependent on its military arsenal, paid for by our tax money, and that it is dependent on stopping the alienation of its Arab citizens, giving them equal rights and to accept its moral and legal responsibility for what happened to the native Palestinians. The blind support by our officials for Israel has to stop, and Israel should be made accountable for its actions including its violent use of Made In USA weapons against innocent civilians.
Our conscience as American citizens should be awakened to the plight of the Palestinian people for peace to prevail in the holy land. The Palestinian people deserve justice and to live in peace and dignity. All people of conscience should help to remove the knees of the oppressor.
Naser Z. Alsharif is director of the Middle East Cultural and Educational Services’ Omaha chapter.