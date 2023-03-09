As someone who has spent my entire adult life working in the healthcare field, the most important part of my job is working to help people become more-informed patients by providing resources about diagnoses, helping organize and create a more accurate, in-depth medical history to provide to healthcare teams, and provide appropriate resources for transitions of care. I also work with patients to navigate tricky insurance issues, which many are facing in increasing numbers.

In response to rising prescription drug prices, pharmaceutical manufacturers and non-profits stepped in to support patients through copay assistance savings programs, which help reduce out-of-pocket payments for medication and treatment.

The savings provided by the programs have been put towards a patient’s insurance deductible, allowing patients to hit their out-of-pocket maximum, and insurance is to cover the rest of the cost.

Unfortunately, patients suffering from chronic illnesses such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, cystic fibrosis and so many more who were obtaining this assistance from nonprofits or drug manufacturers through coupons, vouchers, and other copay assistance programs are now being told by insurers they can no longer use these vouchers towards their deductibles and are being shocked by massive surprise medical bills.

One month of cystic fibrosis medication can cost upwards of $25,000, and many pharmaceutical companies offer vouchers. With the new plan being implemented by insurers, hundreds of CF patients in Nebraska may now have to come up with thousands of dollars per month to receive the treatment that they need to survive.

Insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) have found new loopholes by inserting new language into health plans known as copay accumulators, where copay assistance funds for certain drugs are not counted towards out-of-pocket maximums or deductibles. Many insurers have chosen to characterize more modern life-saving treatments as non-essential with the intention of encouraging patients to choose a cheaper option, even though 79% of branded medications with available copay assistance do not have a generic equivalent.

In Nebraska, our Legislature has worked in the past to fix this loophole, but we haven’t made it to the finish line. I hope our legislators will make chronic illness patients a priority — not only this legislative session — but for the years to come. Copay assistance should be something decided between the nonprofit or pharmaceutical companies offering them, and the patient receiving them. In our state, 1 in 10 people will be diagnosed with diabetes in their lifetime, as well as countless others who will have to battle insurance companies to cover the treatment they desperately need. We shouldn’t let greed overtake the deep need that these patients have.

Congress is working to fix these issues on a nationwide scale, and I hope our state government will do the same. Navigating insurance issues while sick is difficult enough, and as a patient advocate, it breaks my heart to think of even more chronic disease patients suffering.