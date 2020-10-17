Midlands Voices: Pheasant habitat loss shows administration's failure to sustain conservation

All of these changes lead to fewer acres conserved, fewer hunting opportunities, less revenue for farmers and fewer jobs for our region. These cuts come on top of trade policy that has crushed agricultural exports and commodity prices. The Nebraska Farm Bureau estimates that the recent trade war took $1 billion out of Nebraska farmers’ pockets last year alone. and Iowa farmers lost an additional $800 million.

Rather than using programs like CRP to provide real farm income during this period of trade turmoil and commodity price instability, bad policy is taking even more money out of farmers’ pockets by reducing CRP to its lowest enrollments in history and driving it to the smallest acreage level since 1987.

These counterproductive decisions don’t just injure farmers and unravel hunting traditions today; they leave a wake of damage for years to come. For example, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is in the middle of implementing the Berggren Plan, which is aimed at “growing Nebraska’s pheasant population and increasing land open to hunting in areas with abundant pheasants.” CRP is one of the foundational tools to drive pheasant conservation and making the program work well for farmers is a core pillar of the plan.

When policymakers in Washington pull the rug out from under CRP, it also undercuts our local plans to address pheasant decline.