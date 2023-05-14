According to the U.S. Department of Education Institute of Education Sciences’ National Center for Education Statistics, a 2022 study showed that the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative effect on elementary students’ proficiency in reading. Understandably, students who were already struggling with reading pre-pandemic fared the worst.

Supporting children’s literacy is more critical than ever. A child who receives literacy support is more likely to experience increased academic growth, is more prepared to articulate their ideas and has more confidence in expressing themselves.

The U.S. Department of Education reports that one in six children, or 16.6%, who are not reading proficiently in third grade do not graduate from high school on time, a rate four times greater than that for proficient readers. For children who were low-income for at least a year and were not reading proficiently in third grade, the proportion of those who did not finish school rose to 26%.

DIBS for Kids is a 501©(3) nonprofit headquartered in Omaha and 2022 Library of Congress Literacy Practices Award Honoree. Founded in 2012 by a former first-grade teacher, DIBS — an acronym for Delivering Infinite Book Shelves — provides high-interest, grade-appropriate books with a range of reading levels to participating classrooms. Along with a custom, QR code-based tracking system and teacher/staff training, our system supports teachers to send more books home with their students, which translates to important literacy gains in the classroom.

Our primary goal is to mitigate existing book deserts as identified by Unite for Literacy while building excitement for in-home reading within communities across the country. We believe every student should have a great book that they choose to read in their home every school night, regardless of family income.

The Book Desert Map found at unitebooks.com/book-deserts/the-book-desert-map gives a profound visual to the accessibility and availability of literacy resources within the home and geographic areas within our cities and states.

DIBS for Kids complements existing school libraries. Students have access to a variety of topics and reading levels through the book selections for checkout directly from the classroom, while school libraries provide expanded volume and resources. We know that school librarians are extremely important to literacy growth for children, however, many districts are experiencing a critical shortage in librarians in this post-pandemic period.

We believe that ensuring this daily access to books through DIBS for Kids fosters a passion for reading within each child that becomes a path toward achieving proficiency levels that impact long-term learning and future success.

Our generous book selections give students the opportunity to ask, “What if?” Daily book reading also instills an attachment to physical books which is especially important for younger readers. Students delve into their imaginations and expand their understanding of the world around them. They have orbited around the solar system, hiked up Mount Kilimanjaro, snorkeled in the Pacific Ocean with millions of fish, and discovered fossils in Egypt.

In an era when digital devices dominate, teachers with DIBS for Kids can send books home with students in a hands-off way and aim to make reading a fun thing for our students to do every evening. Physical books also contain fewer distractions and more opportunities for parent-child interaction. They also help reduce barriers for students with vision impairments or families with limited access to electronic devices or internet.

We are seeing encouraging progress. Controlled tests by our partner schools and teachers to assess students’ level of reading comprehension have shown that over 97% are reading their books, and 74% of them can demonstrate partial or excellent understanding. Based on program evaluations, students who participate in DIBS for Kids meet or exceed their Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) test expected growth goals at a rate higher than their peers whose classroom does not participate in the program.

DIBS for Kids students have also expressed their joy of reading different genres of books and they share their reading experiences by reading books with their parents or guardians and siblings.

We are pleased to announce that DIBS for Kids will soon achieve one million books read by students in participating schools including Omaha Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Council Bluffs Community School District, Our Lady of Lourdes (Omaha), Norfolk Public Schools, Wayne Community Schools, and Essex Community Schools (Iowa) as well as two districts in Michigan and Colorado. Currently, we support over 200 elementary school classrooms and more than 5,600 children.

Liesel Powicki, Ph.D., reading, language and literacy specialist, from Washington Elementary in the Norfolk Public Schools District said, “As a reading specialist in a high poverty school, I am beyond grateful for the opportunity DIBS for Kids provides our students to take home a high interest, appropriate level book every night.

“Over the last four years with DIBS for Kids, our students in first, second, third and fourth grade have read thousands of books helping them to become successful and confident readers. Our teachers love seeing them excited about reading, not to mention, learn independent skills through the efficient technology process in which students check out their books using a QR coding system.

“None of this would be possible without the DIBS for Kids team who support us in making independent reading accessible for all of our students.”

The average new DIBS for Kids book costs $5, and each can be used for three to five years. Classroom libraries may also include selections in Spanish, Nepali, Somali, Dari, Pashto and Karen. DIBS for Kids is funded by a combination of grants and donations from community foundations, businesses and individual donors. Where possible, schools are encouraged to fund DIBS out of their budgets and/or to activate fundraising campaigns to help bring DIBS for Kids to their school.

Our mission is to help schools provide every child with access to powerful in-home reading experiences every school night. The organization’s vision is a future where classrooms, schools and entire districts are supported to make daily in-home reading accessible and exciting for all students.

The U.S. Department of Education says that reading well at an early age is essential to later success in education, employment and life. Numerous studies show that more educated societies create more effective communities, have healthier economic growth and provide a better quality of life. Our organization is one of many that foster childhood literacy and supporting these efforts — even if you don’t have school-age children at home — ultimately helps make the community stronger.