Midlands Voices: Preparing for possible end of Roe v. Wade

We’re on the cusp of a historic moment in America. After 49 years, the Supreme Court is set to revisit the infamous Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in 1973. This year, the justices have an opportunity to undo one of the worst decisions ever made by our nation’s highest court.

The National Right to Life Committee estimates that more than 63 million abortions have taken place in America since Roe v. Wade. That’s more than 50 times the number of Americans who have died in all U.S. wars combined. The sheer number of unborn babies who’ve lost their lives through abortion is staggering. As a nation, we must put an end to the lie that one person’s so-called right to privacy trumps the right of another to live.

Nebraska is a pro-life state. State law declares “the will of the people of the State of Nebraska and the members of the Legislature to provide protection for the life of the unborn child whenever possible.” We are always looking for ways to cultivate greater respect for the dignity of unborn human life. Nebraskans consistently speak out and stand up in defense of the unborn. Each January, thousands of pro-life supporters gather on the steps of the Nebraska State Capitol for the annual Walk for Life. Churches hold vigils to pray for the protection of unborn children. Every October, Nebraskans peacefully demonstrate their support for human dignity by forming a “Life Chain” on sidewalks of main streets. Nebraskans show their pro-life convictions on license plates and roadside signs. They volunteer time at crisis pregnancy centers to serve expectant mothers. They generously give to help new parents prepare to welcome a child into their home.