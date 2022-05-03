Midlands Voices: Prescribed burning plays a key role in sustaining Nebraska's ecosystems

Ecology is a broad topic with far-reaching implications that affect us all at a global level. Sometimes, it is easy to lose sight of how these concepts can impact us here at the local level. Ecological interactions are at play here in our own backyard: Nebraska.
One key ecological principle is that of ecosystems being organized into webs of interactions. In essence, ecosystems are not as simple as they seem and the interactions between organisms in those ecosystems have profound effects on one another. These effects can be both positive and negative. No organism is solitary, and the existence of one organism inevitably has an impact on the other organisms within that ecosystem. For example, the abundance of certain plant types can affect the abundance of both bird and mammal species which further affects the local ecosystem and its health.
In addition to these living components of ecosystems, non-living factors, such as fires, also play crucial roles in these webs of interactions. To illustrate this concept and its importance here at home in Nebraska, we can take a closer look at prairie ecosystems and the effects of prescribed burning.
A key example of ecosystem interactions is prescribed burning and its effects on secondary succession of prairies. Nebraskans are no stranger to banned burning, but prescribed and deliberate burning in the proper scenario is vital to prairie and animal species populations within these ecosystems. Nebraska’s tall grass prairies represent a dwindling type of biome and form of ecosystem. These prairies have been threatened close to the brink of extinction. Threats to these ecosystems include habitat degradation from human manipulation of the land but also the introduction of invasive species and the growth of woody plant species.
One way that a prairie naturally protects itself is through the allowance of intermittent fires. These fires suppress harmful species such as trees and invasive species, while they also destroy dead plants, thus enriching the environment with the nutrients from those deceased plants. With bans on burning a more regular occurrence due to increasing dry and windy conditions, it is easy to lose sight of the important role they play in the interactions of the prairie ecosystem. Increases in the number of woody trees and plants can alter interactions of many prairie populations. Not only can this prescribed burning kill off invasive and woody plants, but it also promotes grazing in newly burnt prairie areas that allows for prevention of overgrazing in older prairie patches.
Prescribed burning works by selectively burning a patch of prairie to kill off plant species that are not desirable for the health of the prairie. If these plants were allowed to continue growing, negative interactions between prairie species would start to be observed. Mammal populations are altered as invasive and woody species of plants invade prairie habitats. Mammals not normally present in traditional prairie settings build a home there due to presence of woody and invasive species. Conversely, typical native prairie mammals no longer find the environment suitable and their populations decrease as the landscape changes.
For these reasons, prescribed burning plays a key role in the webs of interactions that are at play in ecosystems here in Nebraska.
