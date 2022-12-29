Midlands Voices: Preserve our nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature

The nonpartisan structure of our Legislature has been the pride of Nebraskans since 1937. As former speakers and senators of the Legislature, we saw first-hand how the rules and traditions of the Legislature preserve this nonpartisanship, which produces more thoughtful policy that serves the state as a whole.
Our unique nonpartisan, one-house structure improved on several aspects of a partisan bicameral system. Instead of party leaders having the only meaningful voices in the body, all senators here are equal and independent and can contribute their own strengths and experience to policymaking. All senators, regardless of party, can represent their constituents equally.
Every bill introduced receives a public hearing — not just those introduced by senators of the same political party as the committee chair. Every senator has the chance to make the case for their bills, and, more importantly, the public is afforded the opportunity to voice their opinions on every single one. This is how Nebraskans serve as the Legislature’s “second house.”
People are also reading…
Another way this nonpartisanship shines is when senators elect their internal leadership positions for speaker and committee chairs using a private ballot. This allows senators the autonomy to vote for leaders they believe are most qualified to serve in those roles rather than who is most politically powerful. Otherwise, senators might be pressured to vote for a senator simply because they belong to the same political party. With only 49 members in the body, this preserves relationships so senators can work together and have a productive session.
Private ballots have long been used for selecting internal leadership positions within school boards, county commissioners, private organizations and political caucuses in Congress.
Republican majority Legislatures have maintained this process for decades because state senators from all political affiliations have recognized its benefits to the Legislature and to the state.
Returning senators demonstrate their statesmanship and commitment to Nebraska when they safeguard the rules that safeguard this unique institution. And newly elected senators should resist outside pressures to change these rules before they even experience serving in the Legislature. It’s unwise to change the longstanding and well considered rules of a branch of government before they can see for themselves why the rules exist.
OWH Midland Voices November 2022
Wendy Goldberg writes, "Democracy only works when we trust that all of us are willing to listen, learn and be moved."
Marjorie Maas and Donna Dostal write, "Share Omaha and Share Iowa connect your support to local organizations 365 days a year, but Giving Tuesday is especially significant."
The Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson writes, "We are called by God to authentically accompany people in finding solutions in ways that meet the needs of their communities."
Kandace Miller writes, "The future has arrived. Let’s ensure our community is equipped to thrive."
Joanne Li and Tony Goins write, "Nebraskans have shown, time and time again, that investing in education is the most assured community investment you can make."
Becky White Fendrick writes, "Educators and parents must firmly stand alongside students as they struggle to meet clear and uncompromising standards."
Shawntell Kroese writes, "Successfully raising a child in today’s world takes hard work not only on the part of the parents but also the broader community."
Dannette R. Smith and Stephanie Beasley write, "Children and families face unique needs, and this work is critical to the safety of children."
UNL Chancellor Ronnie D. Green writes, "For the fifth consecutive year, the University of Nebraska system is among the top 100 institutions in the world in obtaining U.S. patents."
Midlands Voices: Connecting business to education is key to establishing a vibrant STEM ecosystem in Nebraska
Julie Sigmon writes, "Resources and support is necessary for students to pursue educational pathways that lead to rewarding STEM careers."
Rebecca S. Fahrlander writes, "The line between customer and worker has become blurred to the point that we need to evaluate if this is fair or sustainable, or whether it is time to fire the customer as worker."