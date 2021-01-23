Midlands Voices: Preserving our nation requires goodwill to hold us together

This week, we witnessed a democratic transition of power, made peaceful by the heavy presence of law enforcement and national guard troops. Right now, our democracy feels fragile. What can give it strength and endurance? Voices of hope, of goodwill, of perseverance, of common ground.

Our democracy needs healthy engagement from its citizens, perhaps now more than ever. When “everyday Americans” appalled by what they saw in the Capitol assault stay silent, the debate is filled with the vengeful voices on both edges of the political spectrum. Our country has faced difficult times before; what has continued to propel our American ship of state forward is the coming together of Americans who lend their voices and goodwill and find common ground.

Disagreement is difficult. But when done with respect, it is essential. Understanding and common ground are never reached in silence. As President Obama said in his farewell address, “democracy does not require uniformity. Our founders argued. They quarreled. Eventually they compromised. They expected us to do the same. But they knew that our democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity — the idea that for all our outward differences, we’re all in this together; that we rise or fall as one.”

So, to those who want to say, “Shush, don’t talk about politics,” I would say, “please, do.”