Midlands Voices: Promoting excessive drinking harmful to Nebraskans

Every year on June 22, the anniversary of his death in 2014, I reflect on the senseless and premature loss of my friend, Dr. Ed Horowitz. He was killed by a driver with a blood alcohol concentration over three times the legal limit while walking crossing Dodge Street on a Sunday afternoon.

My tribute to Ed is to advocate for public health policies that can prevent such events from happening again.

A recent Omaha World-Herald article reported on a “Jell-O Shot Challenge“ at an Omaha establishment during the College World Series. Fans of the eight teams were challenged to consume Jell-O Shots (a mixture of Jell-O and vodka). The winning team purchased thousands of shots.

This contest represents a race to the bottom that links alcohol and sports and reinforces the dangerous belief that binge drinking — drinking to get drunk — is a joke and part of having a good time. That vendors profit from such a binge drinking promotion is outrageous, and represents a blatant disregard for public health and the safety of the community, including people like Dr. Horowitz.

CDC notes that excessive alcohol use, including underage drinking and binge drinking, kills about 720 Nebraskans each year, and costs Nebraska nearly $1.2 billion, or about $1.60 per drink, in lost productivity, health care and criminal justice and other expenses in 2010. Binge drinking is responsible for at least 1 in 3 of these deaths and over 70% of these costs and is associated with a host of health and social problems, including heart disease and high blood pressure, sexually transmitted diseases, motor vehicle crashes, opioid overdoses, violence, and suicide, among others. The likelihood of experiencing many of these harms is relates to the frequency and intensity of binge drinking.

Nationally, Nebraska ranks as the fourth-worst binge drinking state, according to 2020 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Furthermore, several Nebraska cities have among the highest binge drinking rates in the country, including Lincoln (24.3%), Omaha (20.2%), Sioux City (18.6%) and Grand Island (18.4%). This pattern of alcohol consumption drags down our state’s health rankings and affects the desirability of Nebraska as a place to live and do business.

Alcohol consumption is strongly influenced by the environment in which people make their decisions about whether and how much to drink. Research has clearly shown that states that have stronger policies related to the price and availability of alcoholic beverages tend to have lower rates of binge drinking and related harms and vice versa.

Fortunately, the independent Community Preventive Services Task Force recommends several evidence-based strategies for reducing excessive drinking and related harms, including increasing alcohol taxes, regulating alcohol outlet density (the number and concentration of alcohol retailers in communities), and commercial host (Dram Shop) liability (holding alcohol retailers civilly liable for harms related to the illegal sale of alcohol to youth and intoxicated patrons).

Unfortunately, these recommended alcohol policies are underused. In fact, a 2014 CDC report found that Nebraska had some of the lowest alcohol tax rates on beer, wine and liquor in the country; and our commercial host liability has major limitations.

If this weren’t enough, the Nebraska legislature legalized both the sale of cocktails-to-go and alcohol sales to persons in their vehicles last year. These measures have further expanded access to alcohol and made it more difficult to enforce laws prohibiting illegal sales, thus increasing the likelihood of binge drinking and related harms in our state.

Given the aforementioned problems combined with the relatively weak alcohol policies we have in our state, it’s not surprising that we have retailers making a game out of promoting high-intensity binge drinking. And sadly, it’s Nebraska taxpayers — some of whom don’t drink at all — who will be left paying the tab.

Having grown up in Nebraska and proudly served as the state epidemiologist for 30 years, I have seen first-hand what Nebraskans can accomplish when we unite behind a goal that promotes the common good. Rather than engaging in a race to bottom, we can instead engage in a race to the top by recognizing the enormous impact that excessive drinking has on the health and well-being of all Nebraskans and then aspiring to prevent it.

That doesn’t mean eliminating alcohol consumption altogether, but rather implementing evidence-based policies that discourage the excessive drinking that ended the life of my friend and hundreds of other Nebraskans each year.