Midlands Voices: Property tax cap would trigger a troubling shift in the tax burden

Corrections fees, for example, have gained traction throughout the U.S. These fees, often collected unlawfully, impose the cost of operating the criminal justice system on people charged and convicted with offenses. A Justice Department report warned that this can result in people becoming “trapped in cycles of poverty that can be nearly impossible to escape” due to “escalating debt; … repeated, unnecessary incarceration for nonpayment despite posing no danger to the community,” and job loss.

When local governments lose revenue from property tax limits, therefore, they’re left with a choice: Cut vital services that residents demand and rely on, or preserve those services by turning to other revenue sources such as increased levies, sales taxes, fees or fines. With either choice, local residents — especially residents who don’t own property — are worse off.

Property tax limits, in other words, are not “anti-tax,” and they don’t provide overall tax relief. Rather, they shift the tax burden from people who overall have more ability to pay to people who have less.