Midlands Voices: Property tax cap would trigger a troubling shift in the tax burden

Nebraska lawmakers will soon debate a bill, LB 408, that would limit local governments’ ability to raise necessary revenue through property taxes. The measure is framed as “anti-tax,” but it’s actually just another way of shifting taxes onto low- and middle-income families.
Property tax limits have a fraught history. In 1875, white Alabama landowners seeking to avoid contributing to Black children’s education wrote such a limit into their state constitution, where it continues to this day. More than 140 years later, Alabama’s property tax revenue as a share of its economy is the lowest nationally, and Alabama’s local governments can’t provide adequate schools and other public services like parks and libraries. Per U.S. News and World Reports, Alabama today has the worst public schools in the country.
Similarly, California’s schools dropped from “First to Worst” in the wake of 1978’s Proposition 13, which also placed substantial limits on property taxes. In the year after “Prop. 13” passed, property tax revenue dropped by 60% and cuts to summer school and adult education were followed by cuts to counseling, librarians and maintenance. In addition to lost funding, decision-making became concentrated in the state government.
Unlike schools, cities and counties can often replace at least some lost property taxes with other revenue. Common alternatives include local sales taxes and new or increased fees and fines, such as community college tuition and hospital and occupational licensing fees. The financial burden of providing these replacement revenue streams, unfortunately, falls disproportionately on low- and middle-income families.
Corrections fees, for example, have gained traction throughout the U.S. These fees, often collected unlawfully, impose the cost of operating the criminal justice system on people charged and convicted with offenses. A Justice Department report warned that this can result in people becoming “trapped in cycles of poverty that can be nearly impossible to escape” due to “escalating debt; … repeated, unnecessary incarceration for nonpayment despite posing no danger to the community,” and job loss.
When local governments lose revenue from property tax limits, therefore, they’re left with a choice: Cut vital services that residents demand and rely on, or preserve those services by turning to other revenue sources such as increased levies, sales taxes, fees or fines. With either choice, local residents — especially residents who don’t own property — are worse off.
Property tax limits, in other words, are not “anti-tax,” and they don’t provide overall tax relief. Rather, they shift the tax burden from people who overall have more ability to pay to people who have less.
Where property taxes impose real financial hardship, relief can be targeted to the most needy through “circuit breakers,” which kick in when too much of someone’s income goes to property taxes, or by expanding the homestead exemption. Either approach can help seniors and others with fixed incomes stay in their homes. Either would also be less disruptive of local government services and more targeted to those who need help than LB 408.
We don’t have to follow other states down the path to local jurisdictions in financial straitjackets. We don’t have to choose worsening schools and fewer parks and libraries. We don’t have to make even more precarious the lives of already vulnerable Nebraskans.
We all want Nebraska to be a place people want to live. Blueprint Nebraska has pointed to Nebraska’s struggle to recruit and retain young workers. This is further supported by Center of Public Affairs studies on “brain drain” showing that 72% of people choosing to leave Nebraska are 20 to 29 years old. Fewer government services and underfunded schools won’t fix this and surely won’t make our state the best place to “live, work and raise a family” — a stated goal of Blueprint Nebraska.
Nebraska can choose responsible fiscal policy over the superficially appealing but ultimately self-destructive tax limits of LB 408.
Palma Strand is a law professor in the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies and director of the 2040 Initiative at Creighton University. Maggie Wood is executive director of the Omaha-based nonprofit Inclusive Communities.