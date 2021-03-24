Midlands Voices: Proposal will help small meat processors and benefits Nebraska consumers

LB 324 also provides a framework that will make it easier for consumers to purchase meat directly from the producer. Before, this option was available only to those who could afford a whole side of beef or were fortunate enough to live near one of the several USDA facilities licensed in the state. The herd share program outlined in this bill will make it possible for the consumer to purchase only the cuts of meat they like from a local producer they know. It utilizes dozens of high-quality custom exempt lockers in Nebraska to give consumers options that fit their budget. Because we have our own small herd of cattle, this is a provision we can implement right away.

Last spring, just as the pandemic began to take root, a herd-share program was successfully implemented in Wyoming. That bill removed unnecessary barriers to allow the free market to operate, and several operators have taken advantage. I believe a similar program would be just as successful here in Nebraska.