Few people truly understand how serious kidney disease is — for a good reason: it’s a silent killer. According to the CDC, 90% of people with the illness are wholly unaware they have it because symptoms often don’t manifest until the late stages.

Nonetheless, about 2.6% of Nebraskans were officially diagnosed in 2021. As someone who has worked with the Nebraska Kidney Association (NKA) for over 20 years, I’ve witnessed how detrimental living with chronic kidney diseases (CKDs) can be.

Several of my loved ones suffer from kidney issues. My mother, grandmother, uncle, and a few close friends are kidney and pancreas recipients. Watching my close family members and friends undergo these challenges opened my eyes to the physical pain that CKD patients experience, as well as the devastating cost of medications and treatments.

Keeping up with kidney treatments can be extremely pricey, as CKD patients usually require several medications to manage their symptoms. For this reason, patients depend on easy access and healthcare options to obtain their essential treatments. Treatment options and drugs associated with kidney diseases are not cheap, yet prescription costs continue to rise. For example, one medication that CKD patients commonly take increased in price by 113.7% from 2016 to 2022.

The culprit of these skyrocketing costs is also known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). PBMs are one of the most overlooked — yet harmful — parts of the prescription drug supply chain. These groups essentially function as middlemen throughout the drug distribution process. PBMs negotiate rebates and discounts with drug manufacturers, after which the drug arrives at a retailer or pharmacy to be sold to patients. Because PBMs negotiated a lower price for the medication, they should provide a lower cost for patients purchasing it, right?

Unfortunately, this is not the case.

PBMs fail to translate these savings to patients and instead use their influence in the drug market to increase their own profits. Over time, this skimming inflates the cost of medications, leaving patients struggling to pay for the treatments they need. PBMs’ behavior ultimately robs CKD patients of access to affordable care.

Not only do these middlemen put access to patient healthcare at risk, but they also jeopardize the business of local pharmacies. PBMs control 80% of the drug market, meaning they have significant leverage over the industry and get to set the terms that everyone else must follow. It’s PBMs’ way or the highway — they choose which pharmacies are included in their prescription drug plan’s preferred network and how much pharmacies are paid. As a result, community pharmacies that don’t play ball are often forced to close, and patients who rely on these businesses may struggle to access their prescriptions.

Coming from Minden, a rural town of roughly 3,000, I know firsthand how vital local pharmacies are to smaller communities. A local pharmacy closing forces patients to find another location that offers their medication. Especially in rural areas, this is easier said than done. And it’s especially difficult with those individuals of limited means or lower socioeconomic status — the same people most likely to experience CKDs.

Here at NKA, my team and I advocate for better health policies and support legislation for better patient healthcare. PBMs diminish patient access to medications and treatments, and we must implement reforms to hold these middlemen accountable for the harm they cause patients.

Our lawmakers need to address the opaque practices of PBMs, their harmful influence on the drug market, and the suffering they cause to CKD patients. Doing so will improve the lives of millions — CKD sufferers among them.